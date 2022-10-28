×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Signs NewJeans Singer Hanni as Ambassador

Business

Zegna, Thom Browne Grow in Third Quarter

Business

VF CEO Steve Rendle on Cautious Consumers, Promotional Retail

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

The annual report from Thumbtack surveyed more than 2,800 small business owners to examine current perceptions of business.  

SMB
Young business owners say they were motived to start a business due to a desire for autonomy. Ourteam - stock.adobe.com

In Thumbtack’s 11th annual Small Business Friendliness Survey, small business owners shared concerns about a declining economy, delayed retirement and an overall cautious approach to what the future may bring.

In the survey, each small business owner was asked to rate state government levels on the support, and friendliness, given to SMBs. The highest-ranking state this year was Delaware receiving an “A+” followed by Idaho with a “B+” and Arkansas with a “B-.” There were 21 states that received an “F” grade from small businesses including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. 

Related Galleries

“Due to waning government support from the pandemic and uncertain economic conditions, more states received a failing grade in 2022 than ever before,” said David Steckel, senior director of strategic partnerships and new ventures at Thumbtack. “We’ve found that consumer behavior and general shifts in the economy can take about six months to trickle down to small businesses, and service professionals are often the last to feel the impact.”

According to the survey findings, nearly half (49 percent) of all service professionals are anticipating business conditions worsening in the next three months. This fear was found especially prevalent among Gen Z small business owners at 61 percent. When prompted, the survey respondents said these fears are based on concerns for “work slowing down” in the case of a recession (31 percent) and “not being able to support themselves” (34 percent).

An additional generational divide was found in the motive for starting a small business as well as perceptions around the business. Gen Z and Millennials both value personal autonomy and when asked what motivated them to start their own small business, Gen Z (82 percent) and Millennial (64 percent) small business owners’ top reason was the “ability to be my own boss” with “schedule flexibility” coming in at a close second for both generations as well.

Gen Z small business owners were also found to have better gender balance, and less likelihood of considering the federal and state governments to be supportive. They are also more likely to have increased prices over the past year.

“Being a tech-first generation, Gen Z business owners are more nimble and likely to pass on costs to consumers as soon as they see an impact on their business,” Steckel said. “Over a third (35 percent) of Gen Z business owners increased prices due to the rise in the cost of materials and supplies, as compared to 26 percent of Gen X and 28 percent of Baby Boomer small business owners.”

In the consumer portion of the survey, respondents provided that overall, they still want to spend with SMBs in their local communities, with 80 percent of Americans reporting they give at least some consideration to using small, local businesses in their day-to-day spending. At the same time, while “Supporting the local economy/my neighbors,” was the top reason for supporting local small businesses over national chains (62 percent), Gen Z (26 percent) and Millennials (27 percent) were the most likely generations to site “political or ethical agreement” as a reason they might support a local small business.

“While the current conditions are leaving small business owners of every age worried about what the future holds, the strong consumer sentiment we’ve seen around continuing to support small businesses provides a silver lining as consumers prioritize supporting their local economies, particularly ahead of the holiday season,” Steckel said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Hot Summer Bags

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad