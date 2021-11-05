Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD Honors the Innovators and Businesses Reshaping Fashion and Beauty

Men's

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

Business

The Metaverse, Commerce Anarchy and Tech’s Long Road

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success In Post-Pandemic Environment

SML RFID releases the first part of a two-part research series on the retail apparel segment.

Woman with a face mask looking
Apparel retailers have faced challenges during COVID-19 outbreak, and are recovering. Alfredo López - stock.adobe.com

SML RFID has launched its “State of Retail Insight Report Part 1: Adapting to a Post-Pandemic Retail Environment” to examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the apparel retail industry, while also looking at the sector’s growth and challenges.

Researchers at the company found that over one-third of retailers said they “feel confident in their business’ ability to grow within the next year, but recovery from the pandemic still remains a concern.”

The report was based on a survey of over 500 industry executives in the U.S. and U.K.

Dean Frew, chief technology officer and senior vice president of RFID Solutions at SML Group, said the impacts and changes “that have come about from the pandemic on retail are clear to see by now. However, as recovery from COVID-19 continues, it’s important that retailers continue to strive to understand the ever-changing needs of their customers and invest in the solutions that help to provide the best customer experience and returns for shareholders possible.”

Related Galleries

The company said that the 18 months have “proven to be a significant challenge for the retail industry, having been impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, these organizations were forced to adapt to shifting consumer demands as in-store operations temporarily ground to a halt and e-commerce became the primary sales channel.”

Thirty-eight percent of those polled said recovering from the pandemic has been their most significant obstacle. “However, despite the numerous setbacks that the sector has faced, retailers remain optimistic about the future, and have adapted to the need to fulfill online demand throughout the pandemic,” authors of the report said, noting that two out of five retail decision-makers (42 percent) “say online home delivery has been their primary sales channel the past year.”

But the respondents also recognize “that there are still improvements to be made in delivering top-quality customer service” in this post-pandemic period. SML RFID found that 43 percent of retail decision-makers polled claimed that having “real-time visibility of stock levels would be one of the most critical factors in delivering a better customer experience.”

Frew said as merchants “look to find the balance between in-store and online operations, it is clear that there is still work to be done in developing a seamless omnichannel approach. By investing in the right technology — such as item-level radio frequency identification (RFID) — retailers can have a near-perfect view of inventory to drive better enterprise decision, processes and ultimately be able to provide a better service to consumers.”

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Inventory Visibility Key to Retail Success

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad