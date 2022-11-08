×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Michelle Gass Named Levi Strauss President, Future CEO

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

How AR Creates Extraordinary Experiences for Shoppers

Resh Sidhu’s AR team at Snapchat helps brands make more meaningful connections to consumers.

In Partnership with Snap Inc.
Resh Sidhu
Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Arcadia, the AR Creative Studio at Snap Inc. Courtesy Image.

As Global Director of Arcadia, the AR Creative Studio at Snap Inc. based in New York, Resh Sidhu manages a team of augmented reality (AR) pioneers who have helped make the platform the top one for sharing shopping moments. With over 250 million users who engage Snapchat with AR each day, Snapchat is key to making shopping experiences more relevant and engaging for consumers — especially younger demographic cohorts such as Gen Z.

For fashion and beauty brands that leverage the technology, the results are startling.

For example, in a Christian Dior Couture sneaker try-on campaign, the brand successfully drove sales to its website. And overall, their campaign, which included AR lenses and Snap Ads, drove a return on ad spend that far exceeded expectations – in addition to driving more than 2.3 million views of its Snapchat Lens!

At Ulta Beauty, AR shopping campaigns drove 30 million product trials and $6 million in purchases. At MAC Cosmetics, AR on Snapchat drove 1.3 million product trials at less than 1 cent per trial and with a 17X higher purchase lift among female shoppers. Gucci, LaCoste, American Eagle Outfitters, and other top brands, have also leveraged AR try-on Lenses to achieve similar results.

Here, Sidhu shares insights into what makes AR relevant to shoppers and how brands can leverage the technology to drive conversions and better engage consumers.

Fairchild Studio: What makes AR so appealing to consumers?

Resh Sidhu: AR is an infinite creative canvas and operating system for how we can explore the world,. Thinking specifically about fashion and beauty, it gives consumers the ability to explore their own sense of identity creatively and safely — and share those experiences with their close friends.

AR’s appeal also lies in its ability to democratize fashion and beauty for all, transforming ordinary experiences into extraordinary ones. Through AR, consumers are able to truly visualize, try on and share products with their friends virtually,  creating a more convenient experience.

For Snapchatters, AR is not a learned behavior, it’s a daily habit. By 2025, nearly 75% of the global population will be frequent AR users – a clear indication that AR is moving from entertainment to a utility.

Fairchild Studio: How can AR be leveraged by fashion brands and retailers?

R.S.: Snapchat has always been a window to the world, but as James Baldwin famously wrote, a window is also a mirror. As Snapchat becomes a way in which we express and explore ourselves and our identity, we believe that brands can play a role in that exploration. The immersive nature of AR means that the type of connection built between a Snapchatter and a brand goes far beyond anything we’ve seen before in advertising.

So of course, it is still fun, expressive, and playful, but augmented reality also contributes to impactful ROI and is having an impact all the way through the funnel. Snapchatters who experience AR try-on Lenses are 2.4x more likely to purchase. AR try-on Lenses create an experience that you don’t easily forget while driving action and building a stronger relationship between your brand and our Snapchatters.

Fairchild Studio: What is the overall value proposition for brands using AR?

R.S.: The store changing room has always been a place of self-exploration – with AR, we’re taking something good, and making it better. Creating an experience where a brand can establish an intimate relationship with their customer, and help them to explore their sense of identity.

AR also blows open the scale of the changing room – there’s no ten item limit with AR, instead Snapchatters have the whole product portfolio at the swipe of a finger.

AR improves the customer experience, increases conversion to sale through digital try-ons, and reduces the rate of product returns, which can help consumers make more accurate purchase choices and help the environment.

Fairchild Studio: How else is AR redefining the shopping experience, and what is Snapchat’s role in that?

R.S.: Today, AR has the power to transform the consumer experience in unimaginable ways for our community, whether it’s through product education, in-store experience, or digital try-on. Snapchat is building AR experiences that radically change how we interact with the world, and with each other.

Aside from higher conversion rates, branded AR experiences on Snapchat also see significantly higher levels of immersion compared to other marketing formats. Today, shoppers can virtually try on trainers, a pair of glasses or find the perfect makeup look for their next event.

Fairchild Studio:  How do you see AR helping fashion apparel and retail evolve? What’s next for Snapchat and the industry?

R.S.: In the near term, we believe increasing accuracy of ML and visual recognition will mean that consumers will be able to find a product that’s the perfect fit for them. Additionally, we believe brands have the opportunity to grow brand affinity through AR. Snap AR offers brands the chance to share their message  in an interactive way, inviting their audience to be active participants and co-creators in their story. —

As we explore new applications of AR, we hope to expand our AR capabilities beyond fashion and retail to various partners across industries to continue democratizing personal and interactive experiences.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

