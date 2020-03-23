Effective immediately, Lightspeed POS Inc. is offering Lightspeed Delivery, Lightspeed eCommerce, and Lightspeed Loyalty for free to support local retailers and restaurants adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the company has engaged its employees with its new #lightspeedlocal initiative. This program encourages employees to shop locally and support small businesses in the company’s network by reimbursing up to $500 on purchases made from any Lightspeed retail or restaurant customer. Employees in the 14 global offices are able to shop through e-commerce shopping, meal takeout or delivery.

Lightspeed has launched an online COVID-19 retail and restaurant resources guide including tops for operational tasks and tools for new revenue streams. The goal is to assist businesses to navigate changes in consumer behavior and help small and medium-sized companies “remain agile in the current socio-economic climate and provide them with resources to safeguard a prosperous future.”

“Our employees and customers are at the heart of everything we do, and during this time of social distancing and uncertainty, it is more important than ever that we support them in a tangible way,” said Dax Dasilva, founder and chief executive officer. “I’m inspired by the spirit and innovation from some of our customers leveraging omni and creative home delivery options to make the best of an incredibly difficult time. Helping others do the same is at the heart of these incentives that we are putting in place.”

Meanwhile, Bringoz, the SaaS-based logistics platform, has announced free home delivery service support to retailers. With grocers, pharmacies and liquor stores seeing notable increases in home-delivery requests Bringoz hopes to help companies manage automated delivery options.

“Delivery is likely to be a preferred method of purchasing by consumers going forward. There is a lot of uncertainty on how long the current situation may last but we at Bringoz would like to be part of the solution, now and once we get the all-clear,” said Chen Grazutis, cofounder and general manager of North America at Bringoz.

Bringoz’s offer of free home delivery service support is intended for any retailer that has had the need to shut doors though has a continued demand for a product and can offer local delivery. The company expects to extend the offer for 60 days as the situation develops.

