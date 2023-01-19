×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

Sooth Aims to Bridge Human-data Gap in Communications

Ian Baer recently launched the company to help marketers succeed.

AI, Machine learning, Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection background, Science and artificial intelligence technology, innovation and futuristic.
Sooth uses a propriety method to bridge the human-data gap. ipopba - stock.adobe.com

Marketing veteran Ian Baer has just launched a strategic consultancy, Sooth, to bridge the “human-data gap” in the communications industry.

The self-described “research nerd” said the context of founding Sooth lies within a market where data influences every aspect of life. Baer said, as a result, human connection is now a casualty.

“For marketers, it’s a unique problem as customers not only expect connection, but they also demand it — in fact, 75 percent of them abandoned brands for more personal experiences, better treatment or value,” Sooth said in a statement. “Brands are feeling it too, with nearly 40 percent ready to fire their agencies in 2023.”

Related Galleries

Baer said, “I was shocked to read studies that show more than half of all marketing campaigns fail. it’s not surprising there are unhappy people working in the marketing business these days.”

Baer noted that only half of all marketing decisions are based on data, and then noted that “those that do, generally aren’t using the data well…brands are targeting consumers, but they are doing a poor job of connecting with people, even with the unprecedented amount of information available to do so. This is a curable communication gap, and the Sooth method solves for exactly that.”

The approach of Sooth is not in leveraging big data but good data. The company uses a proprietary methodology “to interpret consumer data and synthesize it into meaningful insights into the lives of each individual, segment and community, using AI coupled with human intellect to truly understand people’s needs,” the company said, adding that “takes the deluge of data and makes it personal and human. So instead of communicating to a personality type or demographic, brands and agencies can enter a more authentic and human relationship with their audience.”

Sooth said in the statement that values are at the core of its method. 

“Building on a 2015 Harvard Business Review study that identified core universal values that connect customers to brand, Sooth overlays that data with more recent behavioral data from the Helixa database of over 200 million people. And because it’s powered by AI, sooth is kept accurate and up to date in real-time.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Hot Summer Bags

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ian Baer Launches Consultancy to Address Human-data Gap in Marketing

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad