SoulCycle Launches Artist Series With Brian Kaspr and Help From Lululemon

Following a ride with the sought-after instructor “Sam Y,” participants will enjoy a Lululemon-sponsored party.

Brian Kaspr at work.
Brian Kaspr at work. Photo Courtesy

SoulCycle is the latest brand to blend art, sport, retail and experiences to reel in consumers for more lasting memories.

SoulCycle will officially drop its Artist Series on July 8 and the celebration will continue Saturday with a ride and party for its cycling devotees and a live art presentation. The aim is to fasten its connections with riders by blending performance and purpose to create transformative experiences.

The artist Brian Kaspr has had a hand in the SoulCycle x B. Kaspr collaboration. Through a partnership with Lululemon, the capsule collection features textured, seemingly paint-splattered apparel and footwear. He handled the design of the visual graphics and treatments. He will also be doing a live art installation during an exclusive pop-up event Saturday at the Barn in the Hamptons. The gathering already has a waiting list.

One of the brand’s sought-after cycling instructors Sam Yearsley, who is known as “Sam Y,” will lead a ride Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Participants will then join in a SoulCycle-hosted after party sponsored by Lululemon.

SoulCycle Paint Splattered Clothes with Artist
The seemingly paint-splattered collection will be available for a limited time. Photo Courtesy

With 83 cycling studios in 16 major markets, SoulCycle is keen to explore collaborations with other emerging artists, according to Colleen Campbell, vice president of growth strategy and business development. The bulk of the SoulCycle locations are in the U.S. but there are also outposts in the U.K. and Canada. There aren’t any openings slated for the next few months with SoulCycle’s focus on bringing back its ridership, enhancing engagement and attracting more riders at large, Campbell said. “Obviously, coming out of a pandemic we are focused on making sure we get people back into the studios and on the business. But there’s certainly an appetite and opportunity to see where these experiences take us. If that lends itself to our growing, that’s a conversation we are open to having.”

SoulCycle Paint Splattered Clothes with Artist
The Artist Series is meant to connect with riders in unexpected ways. Photo Courtesy

This weekend’s event is meant to dovetail into SoulCycle’s latest advertising campaign “F*ck it, Let’s Ride,” an unapologetic attempt to encourage class-goers to come together again for in-person classes. Yearsley, who is featured in the campaign’s 45-second TV spot, will be rallying riders on Saturday. Instructors Madison Ciccone, Brian Evans, Dani Robertson, Chris Pipkin, Stacey Griffith and Catherine Moran are among the others featured.

Raving about the response to the in-house campaign, which was executed in partnership with the global agency VCCP NY, Campbell noted how the pursuit of pleasure, happiness and connection are tied to SoulCycle. “Everybody is trying to figure out, when is the right time to come back together. That was kind of the genesis of how this campaign was born. There’s never going to be a right time so ‘F’ this. Let’s just do this and get back together and ride. One of the things that is so powerful about art and movement is this idea of performance meeting purpose through a different lens,” Campbell said.

Last fall while brainstorming about potential ways to draw upon its retail component, talent and experiences, the team wondered how to bring together not only its community but artists as well. Wanting to focus more on New York City, where SoulCycle started and maintains its most loyal base, the team decided on New York-based artist Brian Kaspr, whose abstract leanings were essential to bringing the brand’s ethos to life. From the start, the company made it clear that the intention was to have the artist do more than design collaborative products for consumers, Campbell said. Hence, the in-class live art plan was created with 85 riders ready to catch some culture and cardio simultaneously.

Lululemon, which has a pop-up store below the Barn this summer, was all-in about collaborating for the Artist Series launch event by sponsoring the after party. A number of SoulCycle’s partners at The Barn will be represented through light bites and giveaways. Influencers will be on the scene and a photo booth should help expedite social media posts.

While the live art experience is only being offered in the Hamptons’ outpost, the retail component will be available online and in four SoulCycle studios in the New York City area and all four Hamptons locations — the Barn, Montauk, East Hampton and Water Mill. The eight-piece range retails from $65 for a Soul bySoulCycle All Souls tank to limited-edition “Legend” cycling shoes for $300.

SoulCycle Paint Splattered Clothes with Artist
The “Legend” shoe has been updated for the first time in five years, but only a limited number of pairs are being offered. Photo Courtesy

While the new capsule collection is a limited edition, SoulCycle is planning to show up in other unexpected ways in the months ahead. It also has its sights on potentially popping up next year in places like Art Basel and New York Fashion Week.

Saturday’s attendees will be among the first to see up-close the customized limited edition of the “Legend” cycling shoes. “We’re just really excited to be thinking about SoulCycle with broader strokes and to lean back into the core of what the brand stands for.” Campbell said. “When you think about moving people through the experience, it doesn’t mean strictly fitness. One of the powerful things about SoulCycle is how the emotional, mental and physical come together,” Campbell said, adding that experiences resonate with riders who are in favor of connecting in different ways.

With a broader partnership in place with Lululemon, SoulCycle plans to continue to work with the leggings-loving brand. SoulCycle offers a signature line made with Lululemon products on an ongoing basis. Separately, the cycling specialist’s sister company Equinox sells Lululemon goods through its retail.

