Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Business

India’s New Jio World Mall Gives Luxury Brands More Space in Mumbai

Business

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-Family Executives

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion in Focus’ Report

The survey report looks at how the pandemic impacted the fashion industry and provides a roadmap to recovery.

SJ x AlixPartners
2021 AlixPartners + Sourcing Journal’s Fashion In Focus: Investing in a future forged by adversity. Courtesy Image.

With the goal of helping the industry better understand itself and combine forces toward a better future, a cowritten report called “2021 AlixPartners + Sourcing Journal’s Fashion in Focus: Investing in a future forged by adversity,” analyzes survey responses from apparel and footwear industry executives that asked how their businesses have been impacted by the pandemic and what changes they have made to mitigate disruption.

While the industry is still experiencing ongoing challenges, the companies’ survey responses and supplemental executive interviews showed that there is progress being made for the industry to equip itself for years ahead. The survey covered four different areas: assortment planning, omnichannel evolution, supply chain complexity and agility.

According to survey findings “apparel executives understand that learning and improving as they go is key to agility.”

Related Galleries

With a large area of stress for the industry being unpredictable forecasts associated with rapidly changing demand, data collection and analysis became necessary in new ways during the pandemic as companies looked to make quick decisions. Ultimately, industry executives reported that the changing demand and consumer behavior impacted the brand-supplier relationship.

SJ x AlixPartners
A part of the “2021 AlixPartners + Sourcing Journal’s Fashion in Focus: Investing in a future forged by adversity.” Courtesy Image.

The survey found that as firms use technology to ease collaboration and guide business decisions, 23 percent of respondents said they’re looking to adopt technology that enables better collaboration and 69 percent said they have improved cross-functional collaboration and speed by breaking down silos. At the same time, 67 percent of respondents said they have prioritized platforms that offer a single source of truth.

And as companies have updated practices over the pandemic — leaving outdated and inefficient processes behind — authors of the report said they can focus on challenges including freight delays that disrupt the usual timelines for transporting materials.

However, the report clarified that the majority of companies are still “playing catch up” when it comes to visibility solutions. Meaning while some are implementing technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence and supply chain control towers, many or most are working on upgrading ERP and PLM systems.

“The workarounds and the manual work required if you don’t have effective infrastructure and systems in place has become more prevalent,” said Chris Considine, AlixPartners director. “Many are reacting to try and improve that now.”

Still, this push for more and better data, authors of the report said, “could lead to stronger channels of communication between manufactures and brands and to retailers sharing week-on-week rather than month-on-month, forecast adjustments with suppliers.” To that end, 74 percent of respondents said they believe data-driven decisions support their ability to turn test and learn findings into concrete improvements in customer experience, engagement and conversion.

However, “being data-rich and data-driven aren’t the same,” said the authors of the report. As brands and retailers continue to learn the value of consumer insights data, many have struggled to accurately gather, measure and act on the data. Moving forward and out of the survivalist mode that the pandemic has thrust onto so many businesses, the goal is to translate these learnings into lasting procedures. Ultimately, keeping up with consumers’ wants and needs will require team effort in the industry.

For supplier relationships, executives shared they are looking for partners that bring more acumen alongside the technical ability they provide.

“In order to weather future storms sure to come,” said authors of the report, “companies must establish backup plans and flexibility within their supply chains, reconsider their organizational and team structures and regain sight of sustainability in order to prioritize survival.”

TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT CLICK HERE. 

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sourcing Journal and AlixPartners Release ‘Fashion

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad