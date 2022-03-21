Since opening its doors in Kearney, Nebraska in 1967 Buckle has been one of America’s favorite denim destinations. Now, with over 449 stores in 42 states that same desire for offering on-trend, quality denim remains just as strong as the company continues its mission of providing the most enjoyable shopping experience possible.

This year, Buckle has introduced its inaugural spring break brand event to make its mark on spring break by inviting consumers to get excited to enjoy some time away – and a suitcase perfectly packed for any destination.

Designed to encourage spring breakers to shop, discover, and explore spring break in style, Buckle’s brand event introduced new styles for the season while engaging guests in an interactive experience. Brand partners include Oakley, Hey Dude, Saxx, Hurley, Flying Monkey, Ariat, RVCA, Rock Revival, White Crow, Veece, Howitzer, Ray-Ban, Levis, Salt Life, American Fighter, Sullen, KanCan Signature, and Reef; plus the retailer’s own brands BKE, Buckle Black, Departwest, and Willow & Root.

Notably, Buckle’s styling team is forecasting a spring all about denim from spring break and beyond. The brand’s private label denim is created to make style a part of the experience and each experience a moment to remember. Quality denim that will last long after the trip is over and carry the wearer from day to night.

Buckle’s expert stylists have also provided pack lists to build a spring wardrobe fit for your destination and a comprehensive spring break guide.

No matter where you are spending spring break, Buckle has provided guests with a spring break guide to make it one to remember. The guide is a spring breaker’s resource for styling the perfect look for any adventure or getaway and shares which brands are truly the best for every occasion. Tips include how to style denim, take your look from day to play, and fashion-forward eyewear that also keeps your eyes protected to list a few.

And, for those not quite sure where to go on vacation, Buckle has created top recommendations on where to go and what to do whether you’re a beach bum looking to soak up the sun or the perfect place for some quiet rest and relaxation. The retailer’s music playlist includes soundtracks for the entire experience from packing your favorite pair of jeans to enjoying that first day out of office.

During the event, Buckle Rewards Members will also be invited to participate in a trip and wardrobe sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is available both online and in store – even newly enrolled members are able to enter during the enrollment process.

Among prizes, three winners will receive a spring break trip to Seaside, FL, Colorado Springs, CO, or Ridgedale, MO. Another 40 secondary prize winners will receive Buckle gift cards valued at $250 to refresh their wardrobe. Additionally, open to all Buckle Rewards Members, shoppers can earn $10 towards a future purchase when they spend $75 from Buckle’s spring break brand event partners.

Buckle’s brand event is live in store and online for Men, Women, and youth from March 10 through March 27, 2022.