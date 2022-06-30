Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Max Mara Resort 2023

Business

H&M Announces Stock Buyback Program Amid Soaring H1 Sales

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning on Fame, Paco Rabanne’s New Scent

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Opportunities in Sustainability, Resale

A new luxury sector report from Comité Colbert, BCG shows growth in resale opportunity but attracting new craft workers are challenges.

Luxury-handbag-feature
The global luxury market has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Courtesy LV, YSL, Dior, Chanel

PARIS Luxury has bounced back.

That is according to a report from France’s Comité Colbert, which shows that the global luxury market has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and predicts 6 percent growth to $517 billion in 2026.

“The resilience of this sector is enormous,” said Comité Colbert chief executive officer Bénédicte d’Epinay. The association partnered with BCG for a deep dive into the future of the luxury industry, from topics as diverse as sustainability to craftsmanship, globalization to the metaverse.

One key finding was that luxury houses have major opportunities in sustainability, not only to lead change throughout the fashion industry but to use it as a growth driver.

The high-end implications of quality mean customers already assume that luxury is sustainable, even if the numbers don’t bear that out.

Related Galleries

Over 66 percent of consumers believe luxury is sustainable by its nature, and 80 percent of consumers think that luxury houses must be involved in the product lifecycle, including offering repair services, upcycling and recycling old products and materials, and creating secondhand sales channels as well as easing product traceability and authentication.

Luxury has lost some competitive advantages as mass brands made early progress in communication on the internet, and there is continued risk of content standardization. Luxury companies, which have always traded on discretion and the air of exclusivity, have to open their doors to distinguish themselves from mass market competitors.

“The primary opportunity is to talk more because the reality of the luxury business is that brands communicate mostly about their product, about their creation, about their collections, and they don’t communicate so much about the company,” said BCG managing director Joel Hazan, emphasizing the need for companies to focus attention on their sourcing, manufacturing or environmental moves — for example, cutting back on the use of pesticides. “For most [luxury companies] they talk about it much less than the mass fashion companies. They are not so much into looking at the nitty-gritty operations of what they do.”

Hazan also spoke about the elephant in the room — or rather closet: that of overproduction and consumption. “Whatever optimization of the production process is, if products are sold for short cycles with 12 collections per year, and the idea is that a client buys as much as they can independently of how many times they wear the given piece and then it’s stocked in their house, this will never be sustainable,” he said.

This opens up opportunities for the resale market. It will be booming over the next three years, up 13 percent year-on-year — compared with just 5 percent for firsthand luxury goods — and predicted to be worth $52 billion by 2025.

One of the main challenges on this front is reconciling rarity and novelty with secondhand goods. While many luxury brands believe that resale might cannibalize their market, brands can turn this into an opportunity, Hazan said.

“The consumer appetite for secondhand products is undisputable and will not stop. Five years from now the market will be so big that it would be silly not to be part of it,” said Hazan.

Resale sites like Vestiare Collective allow lower price points that bring younger consumers into the brand universe and ultimately build brand loyalty, and become a complementary sales channel.

Tech solutions, such as blockchain, can help ease some of these tensions, as brands will be able to follow every transaction and ultimately take a commission — meaning make money — from each transaction. “It can create financial incentives for luxury brands to accept, acknowledge and facilitate this market.”

Blockchain also serves as the backbone of Web3, where luxury brands should start putting down stakes now, and NFTs.

An increasing share of the decision-making process is moving online, especially at the discovery stage and particularly through social media. And while the market for NFTs might be coming down from a bit of financial over-exuberance, they are here to stay — at least for fashion brands, as young customers want to express themselves digitally or in the metaverse.

“Luxury and NFTs rely on several common concepts that make them compatible: rarity, innovation, a sense of belonging and, more generally, a link with culture,” said Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, strategic missions director, fashion and leather goods at Louis Vuitton.

Digital natives see the future in the metaverse, with 64 percent believing it will allow for the discovery of luxury brands and 59 percent believing it will replace the use of social media.

While young people want to discover luxury brands, they don’t necessarily want to work for them. One of the key problems facing the luxury industry is the lack of workers. Up to 65 percent of craft positions sit unfilled, according to 2021 numbers. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Hermès are among the companies that have created programs to attract young people into careers in crafts.

Europe may be the heart of the luxury industry, but faces challenges as a growth market as it is “more price sensitive than others.” More opportunities exist in developing markets, such as India, Vietnam, Thailand and the Middle East, and brands should establish a presence there, but the main growth driver will continue to be China.

“And that’s a challenge, because nobody can afford to invest in parallel in 10 markets, and none of those markets is going to be in the short term, or even the long term, the size of China. The challenge is to be able to invest deeply in all of them because if not, someone else will do it.”

It’s a tricky balancing act for legacy companies that want to maintain a global brand identity, but carve out space in diverse markets.

As brands face inflationary pressures, much of that will get passed on in price increases. China has so far been willing to weather price hikes, along with Japan, the Middle East and especially the United States — even with stock market fluctuations.

Added Hazan: “In the last year and a half, the propensity to buy in the U.S. was insane. If you look at consumer prices across all luxury categories, like hospitality, in the U.S. they still are willing to pay a lot.”

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Growth

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad