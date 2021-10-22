Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Capsule With Peloton

Business

Kohl’s Corp.: Are Separate Dot-com and Store Companies in the Cards?

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown, Portfolio Power, and More

The CEO sought to highlight the company’s breadth and potential in its smaller brands amid a China slowdown and supply chain woes.

Steve Rendle
Steve Rendle courtesy shot.

Steve Rendle is looking at the big picture at VF Corp.

While shares of the company took a ding on Friday after supply chain disruptions and a slowdown in the rapidly shifting landscape in China hurt second–quarter results, the chief executive officer was underscoring the power of portfolio

The company has 12 brands — from the established Vans, The North Face and Timberland to the sub-$1 billion next generation of Supreme and Dickies to the smaller Smartwool, Icebreaker and Altra — and so everyone seems to see something a little different when they look at VF. 

Analysts on the second-quarter conference call obsessed over the powerhouse Vans — one even jokingly asked if the company was going to be renamed Vans after all the questions on the business. Meanwhile, the streetwear and luxury fashion crowd is keeping close tabs on the much loved Supreme to see how the business will evolve after its acquisition last year. 

Related Galleries

But Rendle, who is also chairman and president of the company, underscored a broader view in an interview with WWD. 

“We continue to see broad-based momentum across our portfolio,” Rendle said. “While Vans is an important part of our story, it’s not the only part. You’ve got businesses like North Face where we raised our outlook … Timberland is inflecting … Dickies is an amazing story, powerful story.” 

Dickies has not only grown larger, it’s doubled its operating margin since the acquisition four years ago. “That’s being part of VF,” the CEO said. 

Supreme is expected to add $600 million to the company’s top line this year. 

And Smartwool, Icebreaker and Altra together represent $550 million in revenue and carry a mid- to high-teen growth profile. 

Rendle noted that there are other brands scoring “outsized valuations” in the market today that aren’t performing as well, although perhaps they might get more credit. 

“We’re out growing our competitive set,” he said of the smaller brands.  

“It’s just elevating the conversation and getting off of just one part of the portfolio,” Rendle said, referring to Wall Street’s focus on Vans. 

So expect VF to continue to tout just how many billion-dollar brands it has — and how many billion-dollar contenders it has. 

There’s nothing magic about the billion-dollar sales figure, but it does signify a certain sense of scale and importance. 

“We’re all competitive and it’s a big milestone,” Rendle said. “There’s not many billion-dollar brands that have global reach and when you hit one of these big milestones, you’re now at a scale where your awareness is growing, the access to your brand is growing and your ability to tell your story in a more compelling way is increasing.” 

VF has used its portfolio of brands to build a stable business that has proven it can ultimately grow through most any shift, even COVID-19. 

That doesn’t mean the company is hiccup-free.

The group continues to look for adjusted earnings per share of about $3.20, compared with EPS of $1.31 a year ago. About 25 cents of the company’s EPS this year is expected to come from Supreme, which it bought in 2020.

The firm’s sales outlook did get a minor tweak, with the company now projecting annual revenue growth of 30 percent to “approximately $12 billion,” where the projection in July left more room open for upside and called for revenues of “at least $12 billion.”

Revenues for the second quarter ended Oct. 2 rose 22.6 percent to $3.2 billion from $2.6 billion a year earlier. Net income increased 81 percent to $464.1 million, or $1.18 a diluted share, compared with $256.7 million, or 66 cents a year ago, when the first coronavirus lockdowns took a big bite out of the business. 

Adjusted earnings tallied $1.11 a share, coming in shy of the $1.15 analysts anticipated. 

Investors were feeling cautious despite the gains and pushed VF shares down 4.8 percent to $70.54 on Friday. 

Baked into the numbers is a bit more caution about China — where the landscape has grown more complicated as the government changes its tack on key pillars that fashion links into, including celebrity culture and big tech.

VF guided Wall Street toward the lower end of Vans’ revenue outlook, which called for 7 percent to 9 percent growth this year. 

“If it weren’t for the slowdown in China, we would not have reset the Vans growth for the year,” Rendle said. “There is a consumer confidence element in China today.”

In addition to generalized COVID-19 anxiety, he said there is a “changing dynamic in how brands are able to market in China. It’s having an impact not just on us, but on all brands. There’s a slowdown in China and we’re navigating it.” 

But Rendle said VF has geopolitical and local challenges everywhere it sells and still sees big potential in China, where the company relocated its headquarters to Shanghai from Hong Kong and is relying on local knowledge to navigate the terrain.  

It’s a longer-term shift that is playing out against the backdrop of unprecedented supply chain disruptions. 

On the call with analysts, executive vice president and chief financial officer Matt Puckett said: “The environment remains challenging and has continued to deteriorate … The resurgence of COVID-19 lockdowns in key sourcing countries like Vietnam have resulted in more impactful production delays and the logistics network continues to face unprecedented challenges.”

But VF’s large sourcing base has helped it continue to chug along. 

Eighty-five percent of the company’s production capacity remained operational during the quarter, with most of the pressure in Vietnam, which represents about 10 percent of the company’s total sourcing mix. 

Supply delays have led to “a material shift of revenue from Q2 into Q3, with more than half of this tied to Vietnam,” Puckett said. 

“The Supreme brand has experienced around 30 percent less inventory around drops,” he said. “So despite strong sell-through trends, we are losing volume from limited supply.”

For Supreme, that’s a hit that no doubt stings a little less with the backing of VF — and its portfolio.

 

More from WWD: 

Rent the Runway’s $1.5 Billion Next Step

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Ron Johnson’s Enjoy Gets Ready for Wall Street

 

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Steve Rendle On VF’s China Slowdown,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad