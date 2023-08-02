StoreForce Strengthens Retail Operations With Acquisition of ThinkTime

StoreForce, the retail solution company for managing specialty retail stores, has revealed the acquisition of ThinkTime, the digital operations workplace tools solution. This purchase will enable StoreForce and ThinkTime to offer a more all-encompassing technology solution suite for its retailer customers to boost productivity, execution and engagement at every level and drive value to the bottom line.

The purchase follows a sizable investment in StoreForce from the tech-focused private equity firm Accel-KKR earlier this year. The Canadian-based company’s all-in-one operations software platform works with top household-name retailers including The North Face, Tommy Hilfiger, Crate & Barrel, Tory Burch, Dr. Martens, Asics, Vans, Puma, Timberland and Calvin Klein, to drive store productivity, schedule workforce, engage with employees and increase sales.

David Loat, chief executive officer and cofounder of StoreForce, said that during the current uncertain economic times, it has become critical to help specialty retailers increase their store efficiency and profitability at the highest level. “ThinkTime’s robust task management and ticketing solutions, not to mention their knowledgeable, customer-focused people, are a great addition to StoreForce and to our shared vision for growth,” said Loat.

Founded in 2011, ThinkTime’s solution works to build team member engagement for retailers worldwide, allowing companies to see how projects are being executed in real time while providing support and content. Its digital operations workplace tools provide companies with solutions including integrated task management, store-level ticketing, audit, internal support and communications with native mobile and multilanguage capabilities.

StoreForce’s growth focus paired with the financial backing and operating experience of Accel-KKR, said Joel Livet, chief executive officer and cofounder of ThinkTime, “will enable ThinkTime to accelerate our technology roadmap so we can more quickly introduce innovation that help customers take their retail operations to the next level.”

Phil Cunningham, managing director of Accel-KKR, applauded the companies, saying, “Accel-KKR is excited to support the partnership of these two highly complementary businesses, and we’re committed to providing the right resources in helping them succeed. We congratulate StoreForce and ThinkTime on this milestone and we look forward to what’s ahead in their combined go-to-market strategy.”