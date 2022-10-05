All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

×
FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.

Fila

Tupac Shakur was a cultural icon who had an enduring impact that transcends music. He was a trendsetter who helped shape streetwear, elevating it from a passing trend to a permanent pillar in fashion. Tupac Shakur’s style was also a key part of his story and his legacy — and has left a lasting mark in. fashion and culture.

It’s within this context that FILA has teamed up with the Shakur Estate to present a special edition of apparel, accessories, and footwear that is inspired by Shakur’s 90s hip hop aesthetic. The collection, which includes the first-ever exclusive footwear collaboration for the Shaku Estate and FILA, is bold and relevant. And while the collection is referential to the 90s, it is fashion of the now.

“The exclusive FILA x 2PAC collection includes original recreations of iconic items from FILA’s archives and inspired by pieces worn by Tupac,” FILA said. “It ranges from styled tracksuits, logo-laden tees, camo jackets, shorts, and vests, to paisley accents symbolic of his bandanas and his FILA sneaker of choice, the Grant Hill 2.”

The Shakur Estate said it “is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to celebrate Tupac’s love of fashion by collaborating with one of his personal favorites — FILA. Committed to being as authentic as possible, the exclusive FILA x 2PAC collection is inspired by items from Tupac’s own closet. We appreciate FILA and their intention to honor Tupac in this way.”

Tara Narayan, Senior Vice President of Marketing at FILA North America, said the FILA x 2PAC collection honors the legacy of a legend. “Tupac had a distinct sense of style, one that is still emulated by artists and fans today,” Narayan said. “He was an activist, musician, artist, and icon, and we worked alongside the Estate to curate a special collection that is a true reflection of his aesthetic. Tupac embraced FILA and we are honored to have a small part in honoring a legend.”

The FILA x 2PAC collection includes hoodies, joggers, long sleeve crewnecks, and tees, in white, navy, and brown hues — all featuring a co-branded FILA x 2PAC crest logo. Additional apparel offerings consist of mesh logo jerseys in three different colorways, each with FILA emblazoned across the chest. Two matching sets with a jacket and cargo pants were designed in both a camo print and light gray hue, while two vests are also offered in those same colorways.

To round out the apparel are two classic tracksuits in brown and navy, and boxer shorts designed with either the paisley bandana print or an all-over FILA graphic print.

In the iconic album artwork for “All Eyez on Me,” Tupac wore the FILA Grant Hill 2, which were a staple in his daily wardrobe. The FILA Grant Hill 2 was among the personal items of Shakur that were on display at the “Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free” museum experience earlier this year.

For the FILA x 2PAC collection, the Grant Hill 2 low is featured in two styles: the Grant Hill 2 Low x 2PAC ‘96 Reissue in the original red/white/navy colorway; and a special Grant Hill 2 Low x 2PAC in a brown/white colorway, with design touches such as paisley accents on the sock liners and Tupac’s signature on the quarter. On the shoe’s tongue, there is a Velcro patch that reveals a ‘Tupac cross,’ while the heel strap is adorned with a gothic Tupac. Both footwear styles are packaged in custom shoe boxes featuring Tupac imagery and the bandana print.

Accessories in the collection includes standout pieces such as bucket hats, beanies, and bandanas; all in colorways that tie back to the apparel and footwear.

The FILA x 2PAC campaign look book was shot at the “Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free” exhibit in Los Angeles. FILA said earlier this year, a selection of custom FILA merchandise was also available exclusively at the museum’s gift shop. The FILA x 2PAC collection is now available on FILA.com.

