How Beauty Brands Can Reach Shoppers Where They Are  

Today’s beauty brands are challenged to reach new audiences and build customer loyalty in an increasingly competitive environment. Brands that understand the differentiated needs of beauty shoppers and connect with them through relevant messaging at different touchpoints, can break through the noise to expand their reach, and strengthen their loyalty with existing customers. In fact, according to the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index, shoppers are looking for a seamless online and offline experience, which means brands need to prioritize the right messages across multiple channels to connect with potential customers and keep them coming back.

In conversation with WWD, Caitlin Graham, Senior Lead of Account Management for Beauty at Amazon Ads, shared two key trends stand out. The first is that brands are finding success building brand awareness with upper funnel solutions such as Streaming TV ads.

In a recent 2021 Kantar and Amazon Ads study, Graham shared “that half of Amazon beauty shoppers surveyed said they own an Amazon device, like a Fire TV or Alexa, with at least 4 in 10 using them daily.” She explained that this provides a valuable opportunity for beauty brands to reach shoppers within their category throughout their shopping journey.

Second, is that beauty brands can expand their aisle to build brand trust in categories where beauty shoppers have a high purchase propensity. “Amazon Ad’s 2022 internal research found that women’s fashion, accessories, and vitamins and supplements are among the top categories that shave and hair removal shoppers are browsing in the Amazon store.” This insight signals an opportunity for brands to look to these other categories to reach new shoppers and grow their customer base.

Anthony Pietrini, Head of Marketing for Schick Hair Removal Brands, a key focus for the brand has been on the holistic consumer experience, inclusive of media consumption habits.

“One big priority is building a more connected customer journey from upper funnel all the way to point of purchase,” said Pietrini. “With so many consumer touchpoints, that is easier said than done. But with the help of Amazon Ads solutions, we can help deliver a more comprehensive consumer experience by connecting multiple touchpoints.”

Pietrini went on to explain that Schick Hydro Silk recently leveraged Streaming TV ads for its “The Shave We All Deserve” campaign to help reach in-market beauty and personal care and audiences. Then, followed up with those same consumers, using conversion tactics such as Sponsored ads to connect with shoppers who had showed intent but hadn’t yet made a purchase.

The campaign, Pietrini said, was a success and contributed to above benchmark increase in both audiences browsing Hydro Silk products and an brand purchases year over year, according to Amazon internal data. He also noted that “this strategy is unique to Amazon Ads because it allows us to reach customers with relevant messaging based on where they are in their shopping journey. All the way from brand awareness, to the consideration phase, to the purchase decision.”

Looking ahead, Pietrini shared that Hydro Silk has identified Twitch as a new opportunity for the brand. “The power of the Twitch community combined with Amazon’s audience segmentation has us excited about the opportunity to speak to customers in their environment. We will continue testing and learning across a multitude of advertising experiences to meet beauty shoppers where they choose to be and ensure that we stay ahead of the curve in the year ahead.”

For more insights and ideas on how beauty brands can stay innovative in the ever-evolving beauty industry watch the latest Thought Leadership Lab with Caitlin Graham and Anthony Pietrini.