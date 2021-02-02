As the official payment technology partner of the National Football League, Visa has announced it will use Super Bowl Sunday to “change the game” for the small business community.

According to Visa, 82 percent of small businesses have adjusted the way they operate their business to meet increasing demands for digital payments since the pandemic including 43 percent selling online and 39 percent accepting contactless payments. Though while necessary for long-term growth, these upgrades have costs that have been a barrier.

“The resiliency of small business is inspiring, but there is work to do to help them recover and thrive,” said Carleigh Jaques, senior vice president and general manager of Visa’s Authorize.net. “The Authorize.net offer extends Visa’s commitment to digitally enable businesses and helps alleviate burdens by minimizing some recurring operational costs. While we have rallied behind our small businesses all season, Super Bowl Sunday is an opportunity to give small businesses support that could last a lifetime.”

To help get small businesses online and accepting digital payments quickly and easily, Authroize.net, Visa’s small business digital payment management platform, will be waiving its transactional and gateway monthly account fees on Sunday, February 7. Authroize.net helps businesses create flexible, digital commerce solutions to enable growth with solutions including digitizing payments, online presence, fraud prevention, and streamlined operations.

Notably, Visa has committed to help digitally enable 50 million global small businesses and as part of its partnership with the NFL Visa’s Street Team visited over 2,500 small businesses in Tampa to distribute contactless POS tool kits and tips for digital transformation in preparation for the Super Bowl. Additionally, Visa worked specifically with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, and New York Giants to give grants that totaled $60,000 in support of Black-owned small businesses in New York and California who have been impacted by COVID-19.

