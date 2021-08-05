Created to get people moving and loving it, Supernatural’s VR fitness knows sometimes it takes taking people out of this world and has created a diverse community of both fitness and VR enthusiasts.

With some of Supernatural’s biggest fans including Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Ripa and Neil Patrick Harris, the company’s VR workout has thrived with a growing community wanting to work out at home — particularly when gyms were closed due to pandemic restrictions. But moreover, the company has struck a chord with a loyal audience by acknowledging that for many, traditional methods of working out haven’t been enjoyable. In fact, Chris Milk, the company’s chief executive officer, once stated that he considered the couch was bigger competition than a stationary bike.

“Supernatural is a revolutionary fitness service that leads with joy and inspiration,” said Leanne Pedante, head of fitness and lead coach at Supernatural. “We help people fall in love with movement by making exercise fun with the power of virtual reality. We’ve seen so many members transform their lives using Supernatural and they get together in our community to share with and encourage one another.”

And while at its core Supernatural is a workout, the gamified fitness experience also prioritizes community and builds encouraging and empowering messaging is built into every touchpoint ­— something the company will continue to grow as it enters new markets and creates new products.

Taking the next step in empowering its community, Supernatural has partnered with Lululemon for a new line of apparel and fitness accessories, which it hopes will allow members an opportunity to connect on a deeper level. The Coaches Collection and Supernatural Basics Collection, which includes bold statement pieces that say #IamSupernatural, the company said aim to encourage its community to “show up with confidence and style.”

“Members have been asking for apparel from our brand and we wanted to take this as an opportunity to help them acknowledge the athletes they’ve discovered within themselves using Supernatural,” Pedante said. With every decision we make at Supernatural, we ask, ‘How are we helping people celebrate themselves and honor that powerful athlete that’s inside of them?’ Whether our members are wearing high-performance Supernatural apparel or going out into the world wearing the ‘I am Supernatural’ statement with pride across their chest, we want each of them to feel comfortable, confident and proud.”

Notably, the apparel in the collection was inspired by the company’s existing coach uniforms while each item was hand-picked and designed by the team members to empower.

Furthering Supernatural’s belief that every person is an athlete no matter shape, size or experience with sports and fitness, each item will be offered in a range of sizes and has undergone rigorous testing to ensure that members are comfortable to move and perform their best. Within each piece of apparel, a tag features the word “athlete” as a “gentle reminder of each person’s personal power and capability.”

