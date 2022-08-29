×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

What to Watch: The Next Supply Crisis

Last year’s COVID-19-induced supply backups have contributed to imbalances that could bite retailers and brands again this year.

crane loanding cargo container to container
Port congestion is expected to continue. GreenOak - stock.adobe.com

Whether it’s too little or too much — it’s the supply chain that’s to blame.

Last fall, COVID-19 backups and dislocations made it hard for many retailers to get goods into their stores, whether they were stuck waiting for a cargo ship to dock or locked up in a factory that temporarily shut its doors. 

Turns out, customers were in a mood to buy, so sales were lost.

Not wanting to miss out again, retailers ordered heavily — too heavily.

Now the supply chain is still not sorted out, but the goods are on their way, causing another set of problems. 

“We’re still in a bit of a crisis mode from a supply chain perspective,” said consultant Brian Ehrig, a partner in Kearney’s consumer practice. “There’s a tremendous amount of goods that are on the water in transit. Now we’re starting to see retailers reporting problems with inventory levels.”

Walmart and Target are the two big recent examples, but many retailers are standing in line behind them.

“That may be the next shoe to drop,” Ehrig said. “We’ve got to get the inventory to a place where it can be sold, but now we’re seeing a slowdown in buying and we have too much of the wrong inventory.” 

To wit, John David Rainey, Walmart’s chief financial officer, told analysts this month that the company has “about $1.5 billion of inventory that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make go away today.”

Of course, Walmart logged second-quarter sales of $151.4 billion and had $59.5 billion worth of inventory on hand going into the second half. But even so, that kind of spell would require potent magic. 

And out of all of the categories Walmart carries, fashion is at the center of it all.

“The inventory issues were most acute in apparel in the second quarter,” Rainey said. “As we look into the third quarter, I’d say it’s home electronics and apparel are probably the areas that stand out the most.”

Just how that plays out come fall — at Walmart and retailers higher up the price spectrum — could shape the rest of the year in fashion.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

