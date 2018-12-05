Global warming solutions. Protections of human rights. Transparent supply chains. Enhanced privacy protection. Corporate advocacy.

There is no doubt that consumer goods companies are rethinking how they do business. A growing number of companies in this space are taking action, investing in setting and pursuing ever more ambitious sustainability goals.

For companies to be successful in the long term, they need to be able to convert these efforts around sustainability into tangible business results. Simply put: They need to be able to sell sustainable products to the mainstream consumer.

A piece of fascinating global research published by Unilever in 2017 reveals that a third of global consumers are now choosing to buy from brands they believe are doing social or environmental good.

This is both good and bad news.

On the one hand, these numbers demonstrate that a large portion of global consumers are buying sustainable products from brands seeking to increase their positive social and environmental impact. On the other hand, it shows that the remaining 67 percent of consumers have not yet been reached.

How do you target the remaining 67 percent in order for them to buy from brands that are doing social or environmental good?

According to the same study, more than one in five of the people surveyed said they would actively choose brands if they made their sustainability credentials clearer in their marketing. This represents an untapped opportunity of 966 billion euros out of 2.5 trillion euros of the total market for sustainable goods.