It could be argued that “truth” in retail today is really just another word for streamlining – and for British retailer Sweaty Betty, a women’s activewear brand, it means the implementation of a Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution that rallies its merchandising, design and planning into a one-stop-shop.

Sweaty Betty said that it recognized the need for a cloud-based PLM solution when consumer demand for athleisure increased, and its business grew significantly. The brand eventually landed on PTC FlexPLM, a solution by retail, footwear and apparel solution firm PTC, and its single version of the truth takes form in the aforementioned streamlining, inclusive of product data and key development processes.

Founded in Notting Hill in the late Nineties, the brand aspired to merge the beautiful with the technical, and they must have done something right: Sweaty Betty today offers an impressive e-commerce operation in tandem with over 60 brick-and-mortar stores located in the U.K., with concessions in luxury retailers Selfridges, Harrods, and 50 Nordstrom locations across the U.S.

Jemma Cassidy, chief product officer, Sweaty Betty, said that “After a thorough evaluation of several PLM providers we selected PTC FlexPLM. We wanted to put in place a secure online solution that would allow our product teams to standardize business processes and data sharing both internally and externally, and enable them to automate, control and organize all change requests, plans and actual changes to the product in real time.”

“Fundamentally, we needed a solution that would tell us where the product is at each stage of its lifecycle. We required a solution that could inform planning for future seasons, help us track our product during its development lifecycle and improve automation. Reducing duplicate data entry and human error was of high importance.”

The brands said that the PTC FlexPLM solution was rapidly and remotely implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic by ITC Infotech, one of PTC’s services partners, which reduced the total cost of ownership and resource impact on its internal IT department. Naturally, FlexPLM will be used to support Sweaty Betty’s growing e-commerce operations during COVID-19.

Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s Retail Business Unit, said “We are delighted that Sweaty Betty has successfully gone live with FlexPLM in such a short space of time, and so efficiently thanks to ITC, despite the challenges of COVID-19.”

“Sweaty Betty is such an exciting and innovative company and is highly focused on providing its customers with the best products and experience; a business characteristic that we share. We look forward to working with this iconic brand in further streamlining its product development and supporting its digital operations.”

