American surf brand O’Neill dived into sustainable swimwear — and the result is a collection made with Mipan regen nylon, a magic material that is 100 percent recycled.

The brand said its foray into sustainable swimwear began with heightened consumer demand for eco-friendly activewear. O’Neill’s sustainable swimwear “Blue” collection is flush with dusty summer colors and a beachy, carefree aesthetic — its swimwear is feminine, practical and naturally, a bit sporty, which lends itself well to the brand’s casual, surfy overtones.

O’Neill said it recently announced its mission to minimize the impact on our planet and become a “frontrunner on sustainability” — and for O’Neill, that means protecting the ocean through various initiatives, its supply chain, and continuing to expand its Blue sustainable product collection.

Fiber firm Hyosung explained that its Mipan regen nylon is 100 percent recycled from reclaimed waste, which saves valuable resources being removed from the earth. And the fiber is recognized and certified by the Global Recycled Standard of the Control Union in the Netherlands for its energy-saving benefits, the company added.

Mike Simko, global marketing director, Hyosung, Textiles, said, “O’Neill is such an iconic brand among the surf community, and we are proud to have worked with the team to develop a sustainable solution for a swimwear range its consumers will feel good about purchasing — and wearing — knowing it is good for the environment.”

