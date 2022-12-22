Episode 20: Meet the Founders of Talent Resources Sports

In this episode, WWD Voices catches up with the cofounders and co-CEOs of Talent Resources Sports, David Spencer and Michael Heller. The company works with retailers and brands such as Neiman Marcus on various sports-related campaigns and event-driven marketing.

Talent Resources Sports was founded in 2009, forging Spencer’s business, marketing and content production experience with Heller’s entertainment law and celebrity management expertise. The two note that they mirror the successful formula of “employing powerful, media-driven celebrity and influencer-based campaigns and experiences” in the sports market.

CLICK HERE to listen to the episode.