Episode 20: Meet the Founders of Talent Resources Sports

The company, founded in 2009, focuses on event-driven and sports-related campaigns.

WWD voices

In this episode, WWD Voices catches up with the cofounders and co-CEOs of Talent Resources Sports, David Spencer and Michael Heller. The company works with retailers and brands such as Neiman Marcus on various sports-related campaigns and event-driven marketing.

Talent Resources Sports was founded in 2009, forging Spencer’s business, marketing and content production experience with Heller’s entertainment law and celebrity management expertise. The two note that they mirror the successful formula of “employing powerful, media-driven celebrity and influencer-based campaigns and experiences” in the sports market.

CLICK HERE to listen to the episode.

Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

