According to a survey by TD Bank, the Millennial generation led in “major purchases” in 2019 and responded as most likely to make similar, large-ticket purchases in the next six months. On average, Millennials told TD Bank they had made four major purchases in the last year. In contrast, Generation X and Baby Boomers combined averaged 2.8 major purchases during that time.

“Retailers should take notice, as Millennial purchasing habits are driving the retail world,” said Mike Rittler, general manager of retail card services, personal lending and business development at TD Bank. “The myth that Millennials aren’t out there putting money into the economy is just that: a myth.”