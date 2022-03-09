TENCEL™ Celebrates Decades of Sustainable Ingenuity

Milestones are a marker of longstanding success – and for Austria-based fiber firm Lenzing, reaching the 30-year anniversary for TENCEL™, its consumer-facing fiber brand, proves that its pioneering prowess has made it an industry-leading product in the textile segment.

As Lenzing’s flagship textile brand, TENCEL™ has played an influential role in empowering brands across the textile value chain to adopt and accelerate eco-friendly practices, even back in the early nineties, when sustainable fashion wasn’t trendy or remotely requisite.

Today, Lenzing is squarely focused on engendering a carbon zero textile and fashion industry, and the firm heavily invests in fiber innovation and technology to forge its mission forward.

Its TENCEL™ branded lyocell and modal fibers are produced by environmentally responsible processes from sustainably sourced and natural raw material wood. As a multifunctional fiber, TENCEL™ has applications in different segments such as denim, intimates, activewear, luxury apparel, home, and footwear. To date, TENCEL™ has more than 300 global brand partners in a slew of consumer-centric campaigns.

Milestone Momentum

Leading with the maxim “Feel Good Fibers Since 1992” for its campaign, Lenzing will roll out themed activities and events throughout the year to commemorate the occasion. From February onward, anniversary celebrations will appear on tencel.com, featuring content and partner activities across multiple regions and channels, the company said, inclusive of a teaser video for the campaign.

Florian Heubrandner, Vice President Global Textiles Business, Lenzing AG , said that since its launch 30 years ago, TENCEL™ has “become a powerhouse brand in the eyes of consumers, brands and the global market. Since 1992 the brand has broadened its appeal beyond the B2B segment as we have continued to expand our sustainability credentials and extend our partnerships across the fiber value chain.”

But being a front-facing player means accomplishing topline firsts in the space, such as committing to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 or launching the industry’s first carbon-zero TENCEL™ branded fibers. “Reduce, engage and offset are at the core of our strategy towards achieving net-zero, and we are working closely with our partners and stakeholders globally in the supply chain to motivate the industry to follow suit.”

Florian Heubrandner, Vice President Global Textiles Business, Lenzing AG

Heubrandner added that over the last three decades, TENCEL™ evolved considerably and expanded its offerings from fiber creations to the founding of new digital technologies. “To date, the TENCEL™ brand has exceeded expectations across the industry as ‘the trusted provider’ of high-quality sustainable fibers among leading global fashion and home textile brands. We are thrilled to reach this milestone and are looking forward to driving continuous innovation and building stronger partnerships over the next 30 years and beyond.”

Committing to the Supply Chain

So, what will the next 30 years look like for TENCEL™? “A continued focus on sustainability, particularly across the supply chain will be our focus in the next 30 years. By making the supply chain more transparent with enhanced technology, we believe that this is an essential step towards achieving carbon zero goals.”

Lenzing emphasized that part of its strategy is to continue its pursuit of cross-sector collaboration between mills, fabric makers, fashion brands, and non-governmental organizations to enable supply chain transparency and digitalization of the textile industry, the company said, in addition to staying ahead of consumer-driven wants and needs that currently influence the market. “Sustainability has a domino effect and collaborating with the best partners across different sectors facilitates shared knowledge and collective progress. By enabling each other to do good in our respective industries, other businesses can see that good business can be the result of good actions.”

Its digital technologies include the launch of a Lenzing E-Branding Service platform for its value chain partners and the TENCEL™ eShop, the first e-commerce channel ever created by a sustainable fiber producer that leans into its brand partnerships and encourages consumers to make informed purchases, Lenzing explained.

And as part of its transformation journey to become a digital first fiber brand, Lenzing will continue to invest in proprietary technologies that can further reduce environmental impact during textile production, as well as develop platforms that support stakeholders’ drive toward sustainability.