For the first time in its history, the summer edition of Texworld USA will be a digital affair.

Messe Frankfurt said today that due to challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic, it will utilize a digital platform for its New York textile show to support the sourcing community during these “unprecedented times.” Co-located shows Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA and Home Textiles Sourcing Expo will all be presented digitally in lieu of its original schedule to be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Its virtual event will take place July 21 to 23 — and attendees will have live access.

“This was a pivotal decision in ensuring the future success of the shows,” said Constantin von Vieregge, president and chief executive officer of Messe Frankfurt North America. Messe Frankfurt has existed for several hundred years by being open to innovation while still serving the needs of the market. Amending the platform for this edition allowed us to be considerate of the changing textile industry and global business climate.”

Similar to its traditional format, Texworld USA’s virtual event will closely resemble the experience of walking the trade show floor. Textiles and other materials will be accessed via an online showroom that highlights material innovations, allowing visitors to speak with representatives about specific requirements and factory options, among other queries.

And its comprehensive educational program will be virtually accessible, too — topics this year are centered on sustainability, inclusive of environmental and ethical impacts, as well as business tips and sourcing options “amidst a pandemic.” Interactive discussions will be focused on “[sharing] insights on how we can collaborate to bring about change individually, locally and globally,” all according to show organizers.

Jennifer Bacon, Texworld USA show director, said, “Despite the current uncertainty that we are facing, we are excited to open our July events virtually. Although nothing will ever replace face-to-face interaction, connecting textile mills and manufacturers from across the globe with U.S. buyers seeking avenues to source fabrics and accessories remains our focus — to provide a platform for product discovery, trend analysis and education.”

Show organizers said registration for the event will open in the coming weeks.

