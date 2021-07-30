“Hybridizing” is the word of the moment in fashion, whether applied to purpose or product — and that’s why Texworld’s summer edition struck a chord with attendees that joined the event in person at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York and via its virtual platform, held on July 20 to 22.

At this edition, Texworld debuted The Sourcing Showroom, its concept that “bridged the gap” between the show’s traditional in-person format and its virtual option that was developed last year during the pandemic. The show was co-located with Apparel Sourcing New York City and Home Textiles Sourcing.

Its virtual platform, or “online marketplace,” once again offered an AI-powered matchmaking tool, chat functionalities, and scheduling options, while in-person attendees accessed QR codes for products’ information through the Texworld NYC app.

Jennifer Bacon, show director, Fashion and Apparel, Messe Frankfurt Inc., told WWD, “We have been eagerly awaiting the opening of this edition to showcase a new way to source. As the first textile event to bring this concept of sourcing to the industry, we are pleased at the overwhelming positive responses, from both visitors and exhibitors alike.”

Over the show’s three-day period, there were over 2,000 visitors and approximately 30,000 products that were scanned through its app. The event garnered a global audience, inclusive of suppliers and mills from China, Pakistan, Korea, Taiwan, India and Turkey.

“The Pop-Up Sourcing Showroom coupled technology with the ability to ‘touch and feel’ and bridged the gap between in-person and virtual events. As the largest sourcing event on the East Coast, we are consistently elevating our platform to serve the textile community, and this edition continued to deliver and encompassed all the elements expected, including a strong educational component and both a trend seminar and tour,” Bacon added.

Its new approach to sourcing enabled exhibitors restricted by travel to reconnect with the U.S. market — and the concept successfully accrued tens of thousands of product scans for exhibiting companies to “monitor interest and connect” with potential leads. Described as an “interactive experience,” its platform served the latest textile innovations, trends, and color palettes, in tandem with a robust education segment and a presentation on upcoming trends by Kai Chow of The Doneger Group.

Chow offered a trend analysis for fall 2022-23 collections, both virtually and in-person by way of a Trend Tour across the show floor, and described four themes that will shape the upcoming season: Quiescent, Remoteness, Dissonance and Virtualize.

Tricia Carey, director of Global Business Development, Lenzing, told WWD, “It has been refreshing to meet in person with brands and retailers attending Texworld New York City.”

“I was amazed to see the strong attendance and interaction at all three days of the showcase,” Carey said. “The extensive display of trend forums by Tobe TDG, the curated garment collections, and education series were inspiring and on point to evolve consumer trends. Connecting to fabric suppliers through QR codes integrated digitalization tools for access to global souring. Lenzing was pleased to feature Tencel fibers in the impressive showcase organized by Messe Frankfurt.”

And Texworld’s livestreaming of educational programming led by industry experts, thought leaders and key brands spanned topics such as sustainability and climate change to post-COVID-19 and global trade, the organization said. But come winter 2022, Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing New York City will return to a fully open in-person event.

Bacon said that Messe Frankfurt is “looking forward to the return of face-to-face events in our upcoming winter show, Jan. 25 to 27, 2022 — where we will bring together each of our concepts in order to remain a global resource for the entire industry.”

