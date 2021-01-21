Texworld New York City has closed the “virtual doors” to its winter edition — and the event welcomed more than 4,000 attendees to its second iteration of an all-digital show that debuted new fabrics, materials and finished goods and accessories across 35-plus product categories. The event took place on Jan. 12 to 14 and held in tandem with Apparel Sourcing New York City.

Jennifer Bacon, show director, Fashion and Apparel, Messe Frankfurt Inc., said, “Delivering on our commitment as a resource for the textile sourcing community, we are extremely pleased at the turnout of exhibitors and attendees at this year’s edition. Despite the number of unknowns and massive challenges facing the industry, we will continue to offer opportunities to connect sourcing professionals with international suppliers and create programming focused on education, innovation and networking, whether in-person, virtually or both.”

Show organizers said its stream of visitor participation remained consistent across the three-day show, which included buyers from all 50 states and more than 80 countries, as well as exhibitors from 17 countries.

Powered once again by “AI matchmaking,” exhibitors’ “virtual booths” shared current fabrics, apparel options, new textile advancements and color palettes with prospective buyers, but the interactive experience was also focused on product discovery, trend analysis and education.

Its educational programming was live streamed and led by Textile Talks and the Lenzing Seminar Series, which featured industry experts, thought leaders and key brands that each addressed various issues facing the industry, from COVID-19 strategies and global trade, to sustainability and climate change. Kai Chow of The Donegar Group led the Trend Seminar for spring 2022 collections that homed in on simplicity, broken into four themes, which included Vernacular, Maximal Minimalism, Timelessness and Islander.

Brands and designers that participated as panelists included The Gap, Madewell, Tracy Reese, the American Apparel and the Footwear Association.

Meanwhile, its Resource Row showcased more than 20 companies that shared information on industry tools, inclusive of trend consultants, fabric recycling companies, technology, fashion consulting, creative learning and workshops.

Show organizers said its summer 2021 edition of Texworld is “already in the planning stages” and will feature both an in-person and online component, held July 20 to 22.

