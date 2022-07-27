Texworld, Kingpins Lead Textiles With Playful Looks, Eco Edge

Fabric and denim selections at Texworld New York City and Kingpins New York for fall 2023 lean green and marvelously lighthearted. At Texworld’s summer edition held on July 19 to 21 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, the event championed wellness-inspired themes such as Color Therapy, Future Craft, Hyper Nature and Spirit Quest for upcoming seasonal trends.

For a season that proffers a lively tone, collections across textiles and denim exhibited a sense of brightness and levity at a time of instability in the market. Tricia Carey, director of global business development, Denim and Americas, Lenzing Group, told WWD that the textiles segment is having a moment of transition.

Contrasting colors and patterns characterize fall 2023 at Texworld New York City.

“The textile market is on a roller coaster ride with increasing raw material prices. Some natural fibers have been at record highs, while Tencel fiber prices exhibit lower volatility. It is very difficult to plan six to nine months or even one year when there is instability.”

Carey added that brands are “wanting a reliable resource with complete transparency and traceability. With increased scrutiny around greenwashing, brands expect marketing claims for fibers and fabrics to be legally verified and meet global requirements.”

fabric by Shanghai Lee Power Industrial Co. at Texworld New York City.

Meanwhile, at Kingpins New York, held on July 20 and 21 at Pier 36, Carey said, “After several strong quarters, the denim market is seeing a pull back. Consumers are seeking versatility to their new lifestyle shifts from home office to work office to going out. They want to shed their pandemic wardrobe including a reduction in skinny jean styles,” adding that there was a visible increase in rigid fabrics without stretch.

Denim’s seams are only getting greener, according to Katie Tague, vice president of denim marketing and sales of Artistic Milliners. “The continual ask from brands is greener product,” Tague told WWD. “Brands and consumers alike are looking for credibly sustainable products made from smarter, less resource-intensive materials as well as traceable and verifiable. We have seen this only evolve over the last decade, driven by conscious consumer demand and a search for value.”

A look by Indigo Garments at Kingpins New York.

And durability, a less overt aspect of sustainability, is particularly relevant for denim. Cindy McNaull, brand business development director, Cordura, said, “Trend indicators suggest that post-COVID-19, consumers have a heightened awareness of protection along with a growing desire for products with increased longevity.”

“With durability, versatility and reliability built into the fabric of our brand DNA, Cordura Denim is ideally placed to help deliver utility inspired silhouettes for the post-pandemic world that is demanding a focus on multifunctional products — designed with purpose.”

