True to form, Texworld USA’s winter edition was all about spring — and the new season is flush with sustainable fabrics, streamlining solutions and impressive innovations in fiber and textile technologies, such as bio-synthetic fabrics and hemp denims. The three-day event was held in New York at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center last week, and was co-located with Apparel Sourcing USA.

Material innovation was the focus of its new industry and education programming, which featured its Lenzing Innovation Seminar Series, Textile Talks and Explore the Floor, among other textile-centric initiatives. This included the debut of FashionInnovate, a full-day conference that took aim at “bridging the gap between fashion and technology,” with discussions among thought leaders focused on sharing insights, trends, emerging technologies and tools for the textile and apparel industries.