The Co-lab Caters to Job Seekers and Networkers

Like many pandemic-grown ventures, the Co-lab sprang from a willingness to do more and to help others.

After thousands found themselves out of work or in need of new jobs last year due to the pandemic, Kristy Hurt, an executive executive headhunter and human resources consultant, set out in April 2020 to create a Google group so that people in the fashion industry could connect and figure out a game plan during the shutdown. Her colleague and friend Aliza Licht had encouraged her to start a community. Expecting a few dozen people to join, Hurt was quite surprised that 2,000 people signed up right away. “Thankfully for me, some of those people saw the potential in this and helped to build it into what it is today: a subscription-based networking community for professionals in fashion, beauty, retail and wellness.”

Still in the early stage, most members of the Co-lab work for brands, although some are with agencies, publications and in other sectors of the industry. The base consists of freelancers, full-time employees, entrepreneurs and “people starting side hustles,” Hurt said. “Our mission is really to help people connect, find jobs, pivot, hire people, get hired, find clients. Regardless if you are late career, early career or somewhere in between, we have opportunities and access to resources, people, vendors, agencies and whatever it is our members need.”

There are about 1,500 professionals who are members and get the weekly newsletter. In addition, there are more than 2,500 followers on Instagram. Corporate memberships are being developed.

Intent on making membership affordable even for those who may be between jobs, Hurt said membership is $18 a month or $195 annually. There also is a new $98 art-table book packed with career advice from 110 Co-lab members. The career advice hasn’t changed as the pandemic has shown signs of improvement, according to Hurt. “It’s timeless. Some of the career advice is always going to be relevant to you, regardless of who you are or where you are in your career,” she said.

Hurt said one member advised that “seeking input from others is fine, but in the end make your own decisions. Don’t allow too many opinions to derail your next step.” Another offered, “Who you work with matters. Your day-to-day experiences, long-term relationships and opportunities are dependent on the company that you keep. Many of my former bosses have continued to support me and that has allowed me to bring my dreams to life.”

Others are more succinct, stating, “Kindness matters,” or “One day at a time.” The launch party for the book was at Veronica Beard’s New York store in SoHo, where the books are being sold as well as on The Co-lab’s site and online. The book launch enabled Hurt to meet many members in person and the friends they brought. “Now I’m working with multiple other brands to create our events strategy for 2022,” said Hurt, adding that could be morning meditations, in-store events and other gatherings. In addition to Beard, Mallia Mills, SoulCycle and L’Oréal have shown interest, Hurt said.

Having worked with such brands as The Row, Tom Ford, Aesop and Jason Wu, Hurt has had her own headhunter business for 13 years. She previously worked for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton specializing in recruitment and human resources.

The Co-lab also offers members exposure such as through its podcast, where two members are paired up to interview each other about their careers, which is later edited into two episode. Members also can also fill out a questionnaire and upload a photo to be featured in the weekly newsletter.

The Co-lab also offers virtual and in-person events. During its first year, the organization offered four-plus events weekly. Discussions could focus on such things as marketing, sustainability, eliminating modern slavery in the supply chain, people working with the Biden administration on fashion-related policies, or diversity, equity and inclusion.