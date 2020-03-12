MILAN — Following the Italian government’s decision to temporarily shut down all nonessential commercial activities nationwide until March 25, in order to try to significantly limit the coronavirus infection, the situation regarding the employees of the stores that have had to close remains uncertain.

“For the moment, they asked us to use our paid vacation days and it seems that they are trying to understand if they can put the stores’ staff into ‘Cassa Integrazione’ [government-funded leave],” said a store manager, who oversees the Milan unit of an Italian accessories brand with shops in the most important Italian cities. “However, unfortunately, those sales assistants who still had to complete the trial period were laid off, along with the cleaning staff without a permanent contract. I honestly trust the company I work for, but you actually never really know….I’m sure that in this crisis there will be someone who will try to take advantage of the situation.”