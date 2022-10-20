×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Sales Jump 24.3% in Q3 on Strength of Asia, U.S.

Fashion

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès Bags Hit Amazon Through Secondhand Distributor

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® Fiber with QIRA®

The LYCRA Company is greening its product from the inside out through strategic collaborations.

In Partnership with The LYCRA Company
The LYCRA Company
The LYCRA Company’s Planet Agenda platform guides its evolution towards becoming a more sustainable company.

Bio-derived fibers may be the next frontier in sustainably-made textiles. For The LYCRA Company, that means enabling the world’s first large-scale commercial production of bio-derived spandex using QIRA®, which could reduce the fiber’s carbon footprint and simultaneously preserve the so needed stretch that spandex is universally prized for. 

QIRA®, a replacement for conventional BDO that improves the fiber’s sustainability profile, is produced by a company called Qore®. Julien Born, CEO of The LYCRA Company, said that its collaboration with Qore® is a big step forward in achieving the brand’s de-carbonization goals.

Related Galleries

Much of The LYCRA Company’s progress has been documented in the first edition of its Planet Agenda Update, a recently published document named for its sustainability framework that was established in 2008. The update also outlines how the firm’s goals align with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals, and its progress thus far in reaching objectives. 

Here, Born talks to Fairchild Studio about the collaboration with Qore®, the state of sustainability in the textiles market, the Planet Agenda Update, and what’s coming up next for The LYCRA Company. 

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: Tell us about bio-derived LYCRA® fiber. What initiated the development of this product?  

Julien Born: At The LYCRA Company, we are committed to significantly reducing our environmental footprint. Toward that end, and to drive even more accountability, we recently signed the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Call-to-Action Commitment Letter confirming our company’s intent to reduce our emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. Commercializing bio-derived LYCRA® fiber on a large scale is a key step in our plan to reduce emissions.  

As we looked at how we could reduce our footprint, results from two previous life cycle assessments on LYCRA®fiber showed that its greatest impact – nearly 60 percent – comes from its ingredients. Converting one of the key ingredients from fossil-based resources to a product made from renewable feedstock – in this case, industrial corn – has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of LYCRA® fiber by up to 44 percent, as well as benefiting our customers as they focus on reducing their own product footprints.  

Julien Born, CEO of The LYCRA Company.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: Who is Qore® and what is QIRA®? How did your collaboration with Qore® come about?

J.B.: Qore® is a joint venture between Cargill, a leader in agricultural and fermentation technologies,  and Helm, a leading marketer and distributor of chemicals. QIRA® is their brand of a chemical known as BDO. Unlike standard BDO, which is derived from petroleum, QIRA® is derived from field or industrial dent corn, an annually renewable resource. The bio-derived QIRA® BDO will be converted into PTMEG, the key ingredient used in LYCRA® fiber.   

Given our iconic LYCRA® brand franchise, global commercial network, spandex technology leadership, and global scale, Qore® approached us about working together. We are especially excited about this collaboration as Qore® shares our vision for driving towards a more sustainable future.   

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: What differentiates bio-derived LYCRA® fiber from other spandex products in the textiles market? 

J.B.: The significant investment that Qore® is making in building a production facility to produce QIRA® will allow us to develop renewable LYCRA® fiber on a large scale, using this renewable ingredient across many garment types. Back in 2014, The LYCRA Company was the first to commercialize a bio-derived spandex.  

Thanks to our manufacturing expertise and unique spandex technology, we know from that experience that the performance of the bio-derived LYCRA® fiber will be equivalent to traditional LYCRA® fiber. So, customers will not have to re-engineer their fabrics, patterns or garments. Also, bio-derived LYCRA® fiber with QIRA® has the potential to reduce the fiber’s carbon footprint by up to 44 percent. So, scalability, equivalent performance, and the potential for significant emissions reduction are three things that really set this product apart from the competition.   

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: The Planet Agenda Update exemplifies a significant commitment to sustainability. Walk us through The LYCRA Company’s progress towards its goals thus far. Are there any achievements in sustainability The LYCRA Company is most proud of? 

J.B.: The LYCRA Company’s Planet Agenda platform guides our evolution towards becoming a more sustainable company. The platform touches every aspect of our business, from people to products and processes, to caring for the planet on which we live and work.  

Through this framework, we’ve been able to make progress toward a number of our goals. We have converted more than 50 percent of our COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® fiber production from virgin to recycled content. This is in contrast to the industry average which indicates that recycled polyester represents about 15 percent of the total market.  

We have forged a collaboration with HeiQ, a leader in textile and materials innovation,  to exclusively distribute HeiQ AeoniQ fiber, a bio-derived cellulosic filament with the potential to be carbon negative. This is an exciting development that can expand our portfolio into the cellulosic arena. 

Bio-derived LYCRA® fiber with QIRA® has the potential to reduce the fiber’s carbon footprint by up to 44 percent.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: How would you describe the current state of the textiles market and progress made in prioritizing sustainability across the industry-at-large? 

J.B.: There is no doubt heightened interest across the industry and the world has reached an inflection point in the last two years. As we collectively strive to reduce environmental impact, we need to focus on speed and scalability.  

While our collaboration with Qore® is one example of the kind of scalable initiatives we need to have in place to help meet the industry’s objectives, we need many more of these. The current situation requires all of us to put sustainability and decarbonization as key priorities in order to protect the future well-being of our planet. 

In this new environment, we believe it is more important than ever to have, and to articulate, a clear sustainability roadmap—a bold strategy to guide our business and support our customers and stakeholders.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: What’s next for The LYCRA Company? 

J.B.: Our brand franchises, network of mills and retail partners, and unique innovation capabilities will continue to be at the center of our business model. In a climate where some competitors are increasing their manufacturing footprint and output, we believe we can create more value by focusing our current production capacity on higher value, more sustainable products.  

Our vision is to move toward recycled and renewable inputs for our fibers and ensure that those fibers are durable so garments can last longer. And once a garment has reached the end of its life, garments with our fibers should be recyclable. Toward that end, we are working on technologies to enable garments with LYCRA® fiber to be more easily recycled at end of life.  

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Hot Summer Bags

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The LYCRA Company Stretches its Portfolio with Renewable LYCRA® fiber with QIRA®

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad