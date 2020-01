Grammys host @aliciakeys gave an emotional tribute to @kobebryant. ⁣⁣ ⁣ Keys followed these words with a piano performance singing, “We have to make this a celebration in his honor.. And I’m Alicia Keys to get you through it all... I’m gonna get you used to knowing music is love.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 📸: @shutterstocknow ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ —⁣⁣ #wwdeye⁣⁣ #aliciakeys ⁣⁣ #grammys⁣⁣ #kobebryant