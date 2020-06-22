How will the luxury goods industry evolve following the COVID-19 crisis and what strategies may help shape and strengthen its future? These are two questions that are top of mind for many in the industry.

And while the industry represents wealth and glamour (who doesn’t love a designer bag?), it is not limited to the wealthy few; millions of mid- and low-income earners rely on this industry for their basic income.

The luxury goods industry sailed through the financial crisis of 2008 and, contrary to what many industry experts predicted at the time, the industry’s demise never came. Indeed, the industry came out of the financial crisis stronger, and more resilient than ever.

European brands make up 70 percent of the global luxury goods industry market, yet it is not locals who bolster them; they rather spend their money otherwise, and the same is true for U.S. brands and consumers. Instead, since 2008, the industry has been relying heavily on Chinese and Middle Eastern customers, particularly tourists. That was all fine and well. But then came the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shift in consumer identity, slowly forged in preceding years, helped the industry overcome the 2008 crisis. The strategy of relying on foreign customers was fraught with many of its own risks at the time, including geopolitical changes, volatile exchange rates and even the unexpected impact of anti-bribery laws in China. Yet, the industry’s emphasis on tourism trade may impact the industry now more than ever. Today, the foreign focused strategy is proving risky once more. With entire cities under lockdown, borders closed and in-store shopping experiences muted or nonexistent, a change in tourism and evolution in consumer behavior within the luxury goods industry can be expected.

Bernard Arnault is fond of saying that a good product can last forever. He is right, and with the right strategic decisions, the luxury goods industry will continue to grow and prosper. I have previously written on the strategy the luxury goods industry should pursue in order to withstand economic turbulence. For the luxury goods industry to remain profitable, to weather any economic turbulence, and to thrive in the future, it must reshift its geographic focus — and target not only emerging markets but also its native market. The luxury goods industry should, and can, no longer rely on tourism for the biggest chunk of its sales.