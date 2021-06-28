A rallying cry for sustainable fashion has made transparency an expectation, not an asset — and for Charlotte-based start-up Thr3efold, its mission is to help brands prioritize and access ethical manufacturing so products can be guaranteed as responsibly, sustainably made from their origin.

Thr3efold is a business-to-business SaaS sourcing database and PLM system that equips apparel and soft accessory brands with connections to a global network of vetted ethical factories and streamlines by enabling pricing requests and production management in a single place.

Its founder and chief executive officer, Jessica Kelly, said she is often asked “Why now?” when discussing the recent launch. “The fashion industry has many issues, but we believe it’s not making more progress because the solution is unclear,” Kelly said.

“Most production professionals aren’t sustainability or labor experts and most factories are hiding in plain sight with poor websites or ineffective sales efforts. Thr3efold brings them together, making production ethical and easy. Last year we all saw the importance of brand standards aligning with consumer values. Thr3efold is empowering the industry to improve now.”

Its platform provides services such as unlimited access to a database of ethically certified factories; an RFQ tool to collect and compare pricing; a modernized PLM system for production management, and a two-sided review process that helps increase trust and transparency.

Kelly added, “After a tough year for both brands and factories, we are thrilled to deliver a tool to get them connected regardless of travel restrictions and get production up and running again.”

