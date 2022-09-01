‘Throwback’ Fashion Is Tops in Search Trends

The latest Google trends analysis from Dia & Co. shows shoppers embracing the past.

Key findings from the report show that the most widespread trends found in Google searches are looks from the 1980s, 1990s and the early Aughts, “but we’re seeing a current explosion of trends from the 1960s and 1970s,” authors of the report noted.

By product category, some of the most popular throwback trends “in the U.S. at the moment are cargo pants, bucket hats, fanny packs and mom jeans,” the report stated, also noting that “the ‘throwback’ fashion trends that are having a moment include rectangular sunglasses (searches up 309 percent), crochet tops (up 124 percent) and micro-miniskirts (plus 83 percent).”

The authors of the report also found an increase in Google searches for oversize blazers and sequin dresses. Other standouts include A-line minidresses, women’s tuxedo vests and skinny scarves — all inspired by the 1960s.

“We’re also seeing some distinctive 1950s styles (kitten heels and Peter Pan collars) trending,” Dia & Co. noted. “Of course, we can’t forget the micro-miniskirt, a classic Y2K style that’s certainly having a moment on runways and in street style alike.”

By region, Dia & Co. said, “Y2K clearly wins out across the South, Northeast and Midwest,” but said the western states “maintain their obsession with 1990s styles. Time will tell if these Y2K trends will remain a fixture of the fashion scene or cycle through quickly and be replaced by trends that are more vintage, more eclectic or even something new.”