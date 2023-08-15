Tiffany and USTA Sign Multiyear Partnership Renewal

The United States Tennis Association said Tuesday that it has signed a multiyear partnership with Tiffany & Co. to continue to serve as the Official Trophy Partner of the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open takes place Aug. 28 through Sept. 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

As it has for the past 37 years, Tiffany will craft each of the trophies featured throughout the U.S. Open, including the keepsake trophies for the men’s and women’s singles champions. The keepsake trophies are equal-sized replicas made for each champion to take home as a personal, permanent commemoration of their victories.

For the first time, Tiffany will oversee on-site, immediate hand-engraving of both the men’s and women’s singles keepsake trophies, and each singles champion will now be able to leave the U.S. Open with their engraved keepsake trophy in hand.

The U.S. Open is celebrating the 50th anniversary of awarding equal prize money to men and women this year, and Tiffany plans to further showcase its support of equality by crafting the special Lifetime Achievement and Leadership Awards to be presented to two pioneering women at the Inaugural Champions of Equality Event on Sept. 7, the night of the women’s semifinals.

Tiffany will host an immersive booth on the South Plaza throughout the duration of the U.S. Open, highlighting its rich legacy in tennis and the shared history of Tiffany and the USTA. The activation will include wall displays of Tiffany Blue tennis balls, a one-of-a-kind Elsa Peretti Diamonds by the Yard tennis racket, a well as a Snap AR Mirror highlighting two innovative AR Lens experiences with which guests can interact. The USTA men’s and women’s singles championship replica trophies will be on display there, too.

The U.S. Open trophies are handcrafted each year at the Tiffany hollowware workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

The USTA, which owns and operates the U.S. Open, is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level, from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, the USTA invests 100 percent of its proceeds to growing the game.