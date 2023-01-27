×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Sponsored Content

From Small Town Canada to TikTok Sensation: Waifu Mia’s Journey to Viral Fame

An inside look into Waifu Mia's rise to fame.

Waifu Mia
Waifu Mia. Courtesy Image.

TikTok is one of the most popular apps today, with many people using the platform to share their interests and even grow their income. But becoming TikTok famous, especially if you come from a small town, is close to impossible. There are so many content creators on the platform, and with the TikTok algorithm, things like geographical location matter, which places people from “unknown” areas at a disadvantage. However, this hasn’t stopped Waifu Mia from making her mark on the app. 

Waifu Mia is a 19-year-old influencer from a small town in Canada whose social media presence has grown from just a few hundred followers to over a million in a short period. She currently has 1.5 million followers on TikTok, with one of her videos getting 100 million views. She’s also made waves on Instagram and Twitter. But how did she get here?

“I grew up in a small town in Canada,” says Waifu Mia. “I was academically successful and on track to becoming a nurse.” In other words, an average kid. But then she decided to try something new.

While she loved school, Waifu Mia loved content creation more, and when she completed high school, she decided to give content creation a go, sharing her first video on TikTok. Mia shares humorous videos of her making silly faces or doing trendy dances, which has helped her grow her presence and dominate as an e-girl, attracting the attention of well-known social media stars.

Waifu Mia has caught the attention of famous e-girl influencer Belle Delphine. Belle messaged Mia, saying she loved her aesthetics and that Mia reminded her a lot of a “young Belle.” This was a huge moment for Waifu Mia and a great accomplishment in her career, as Belle is someone she has always looked up to. 

“Belle Delphine has been my idol, and her consuming my content and even messaging me is something I never thought would happen. Her recognizing me pushed me to be an even better influencer and to continue showing up. My dream is to one day work with her,” says Waifu Mia.

Waifu Mia.

Mia is also looking to start her real estate company and grow her portfolio as she inspires and motivates other content creators, especially in her town. “Most people will always try to show you why you will never make it and why what you’re doing isn’t right for you and you should just give up,” says Waifu Mia.

When Mia started creating content, many people tried to discourage her. She was often told to “stop trying to be an influencer as you will never succeed.” This took a huge toll on her mental health, and she fell into a deep depression, believing all the hate and negativity. But after some thinking, Mia decided not to let anyone stop her from doing what she loves. 

Mia removed the negative people from her life and focused on her dreams of being the biggest e-girl influencer. Today, this dream is almost a reality. Mia’s videos have over 250 million views on TikTok and 12.2 million likes. Waifu Mia also recently hit 1 million followers on Instagram and 400,000 on Twitter.

