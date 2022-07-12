Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: July 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Couture Fall 2022

Men's

Opening Ceremony Taps Luar for Capsule Tied to 20th Anniversary

Fashion

Diesel’s Spring 2023 Show to Be Open to the Public

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at WWD CEO Summit

The award recognizes a career of influence and distinction in the fashion industry. 

Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Craig McDean

Tommy Hilfiger will receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at the WWD CEO Summit gala on Oct. 25.

The event will be held at Cipriani South Street.

The John B. Fairchild Award recognizes a career of influence and distinction in the fashion industry. Named after WWD’s late chairman and editorial director and chosen by its current editors, the honor was introduced in 2016 as part of WWD’s annual celebration of  creative vision, performance and leadership in the fashion industry.

Hilfiger joins such distinguished industry leaders as  Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld, Leonard Lauder, Giorgio Armani and Miuccia Prada in receiving the John B. Fairchild Honor for lifetime achievement.

“I am so honored,” said Tommy Hilfiger, principal designer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, a division of PVH Corp. “It was so unexpected and out of the blue. I’m actually at a loss for words. I do remember the first time I met Mr. Fairchild in 1985. I was just beginning my career and I was invited to go to lunch with him at Le Cirque. I was petrified. I had never been to such a chic restaurant like that in my life. He made me feel totally at ease, entertaining me with stories of legends such as Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld. He had an amazing sense of humor and incredible wit. I’ll never forget the times I spent with him. I’m absolutely thrilled and extremely humbled to receive this great honor. Thank you WWD.”

Related Galleries

James Fallon, editorial director of WWD, said, “Ever since he launched his brand, Tommy Hilfiger has been a trailblazer and a designer who has constantly reinvented his business while staying true to the aesthetic he carved out more than 35 years ago. From memorable marketing campaigns to design collaborations with everyone from Gigi Hadid to Zendaya and being among the first labels to adopt technologies such as gaming and the metaverse, Tommy has always been at the forefront, and well deserving of this honor named after Mr. Fairchild.”

Amanda Smith, president of Fairchild Media Group, parent of WWD, said, “Like John B. Fairchild himself, Tommy Hilfiger is a force of fashion. More than just an industry pioneer and the face of street style, Tommy has been the quintessential champion of sustainability, inclusivity, social impact and the real issues that drive fashion forward. It is an honor for us to have this opportunity to celebrate his legacy and to provide a global platform to share his vision for the future.”

From his humble beginnings growing up in Elmira, New York as one of nine children, Hilfiger helped build what has become a $9.3 billion global retail business, by successfully capitalizing on celebrities, music and entertainment to keep the label current and top-of-mind with younger consumers. Hilfiger started by offering a namesake menswear collection that was preppy with a twist in 1985, and later added womenswear, jeanswear, home, children’s wear, beauty, footwear, accessories, watches and eyewear. The brand is available in 100 countries and more than  2,000 retail stores, including tommy.com.

The company, which was acquired by PVH in 2010, has been propelled by designer collaborations such as those with Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton, as well as initiatives such as 3D design, artificial intelligence, digital showrooms, sustainability, diversity practices and an active gaming and metaverse presence. The 71-year-old Hilfiger has prided himself on always looking ahead and being innovative, aiming to anticipate what will be next.

Through the global TommyCares organization, the brand supports various international initiatives and  charities such as Save the Children and the World Wildlife Fund. Hilfiger sits on the board of Next for Autism. He is also actively involved in The Memorial Foundation, builders of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the Fresh Air Fund and the Race to Erase MS.

Hilfiger and his family established the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School at Elmira College, in not only the town where he grew up, but also where he opened his first retail store, People’s Place, as a high school student.

Hilfiger was awarded CFDA’s Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, British GQ’s Design Legend of the Year in 2020 and BFC’s Outstanding Achievement Award in 2021.

Additional WWD honors will be revealed at a later date.

 

FOR MORE STORIES: 

Tommy Hilfiger at 35: Still Revved Up and Rarin’ to Go

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Talk Work and Home Life

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox With ‘Tommy Play’ Space

Tommy Hilfiger Strikes Multifaceted Partnership With Shawn Mendes

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Hot Summer Bags

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive John B.

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad