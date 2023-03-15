One Step Portal Transfer TikTok is Launched by Triller

In response to the impending ban on TikTok, Triller has launched a one-step portal transfertiktok.com. As people get ready for the TikTok ban, Triller and its subsidiaries have experienced an unprecedented level of activity across their ecosystem.

With its record-breaking largest-ever digital PPV for Tyson V Jones and its ability to elevate YouTuber Jake Paul from obscurity to the forefront of the combat sports industry, the app made headlines in 2020.

When then-President Trump threatened to impose a ban on TikTok, Triller became the only app to ever surpass all other apps in 80 countries. However, the ban was ultimately not carried out.

Since then, according to Bobby Sarnevesht, chairman and co-founder of Triller, “Triller has been invested heavily in building out its offering, spending over $500 million to prepare for this day.”

With more than 10 sub-companies integrated, including what we consider to be the most revolutionary AI on the market, “we are not just an app but an entire creator’s ecosystem,” said Sarnevesht. “Without a doubt, the toolsets we developed or acquired to aid creators in reaching, controlling, and monetizing their audience have revolutionized the game. Nothing else can even come close to the value and numbers that our ecosystem can provide creators.”

A growth surge across the platforms and a growing community of content creators who are earning sizable sums of money on the platform are the results of Triller’s focus on empowering artists and giving its users the tools they need to succeed. In fact, almost all of the top 100 creators in the world have already switched to Triller and the app has hundreds of active celebrities.

People are unaware that we aren’t like any other app. According to Sarnevesht, “[Triller] encourages users to use other platforms like Snap, Insta, YouTube and Twitter because if they are a part of the Triller ecosystem, our tech works in and through all the other networks and social media companies as behind the scenes. The Triller AI is embedded in and across virtually every social network, assisting brands and creators alike in increasing their visibility and monetization even when their users are on other social media apps.”

This is in stark contrast to TikTok’s closed-garden system, which only enables creators to reach a small portion of their audience unless they pay the company or give up the majority of its brand revenue.

In addition to TikTok, Triller’s open-garden system disrupts other social media networks’ walled-off systems by giving creators more power and money while upsetting the status quo. The “walled garden world” that big tech and social media companies spent so many years developing and perfecting is being torn open by us. It’s probably the worst thing that can happen to them because by simply being on Triller and using it as a starting point, we are assisting users in navigating behind closed doors on platforms like Snap, Insta, Twitter, YouTube, and others, even on their own platforms.”

Over 20 billion conversations with more than 50 million users have been made possible by Triller’s AI, which it acquired two years ago and has already been used by some of the biggest brands and political campaigns worldwide.

“Everyone is referring to AI as if it were a brand-new technology,” said Sarnevesht. “The best part is that the biggest brands in the world have been using our Triller-owned AI for years. Most companies are trying to find out how AI fits in their ecosystem but it is new to them and in many cases just a buzzword. Because the idea of AI hasn’t yet become widely understood, the world has not really understood that is a big part of Triller’s secret sauce for the past few years.”

“The most significant metric for Triller is the number of monthly interactions it generates across its various platforms, as each of those interactions is a potential transaction. This is because it doesn’t keep its users locked in one network.” According to Sarnevesht, “[Triller is] currently breaking over 750 million interactions per month and are unquestionably among the largest in AI”.

Triller may begin as a social media app, but that is just the door, which is one of its very distinctive features. Triller, however, constantly seeks to advance its creators across all of its mediums, in contrast to other social media, which open the door and shut it behind you. Sarnevesht said, “once you walk in the door, we open all of the house’s doors and windows to help you connect everywhere.”

Whether it’s helping Bryce Hall go from short-form “TikToker to a full-fledged movie star or transforming Jake Paul from a YouTuber to one of the biggest names in sports, Triller wants to empower the creators, help them grow, and assist them in recognizing every revenue opportunity along the way,” said Sarnevesht.

“The head of the dragon is the app, according to Triller,” he continued. “People sign up, but once they do, all of the platforms and outlets that are a part of Triller are what give creators their true value. Our ecosystem is comprised of a blend of social media, ad tech, MarTech, e-commerce and content. Companies we bought or built have created the most fulsome 360 creator platform.”

One of them, fully owned Julius, has 25,000 brands and follows over 2.5 million influencers. It functions as a sort of eBay for both companies, connecting and transacting with one another. Amplify.AI has already powered over 20 billion conversations with more than half a billion users for some of the biggest brands in the world. It is already integrated into every other social media company and functions essentially as ” ChatGPT ” for influencers and brands.

The largest names like Charli D’Amelio, Bryce Hall, and many others with over 50 million users are already using our SMS product, Cliqz, which connects influencers with their users one-on-one through direct SMS. These are just a few examples of the breadth, depth and scope of our Triller ecosystem.

However, it doesn’t end there. The majority of short-form apps, like those offered by other social media platforms, are simply that—a short-form app. “We realized that creators today are relying on their short form to drive their futures, which is why we acquired Verzuz, fite. tv and BKFC to name a few,” said Sarnevesht.

Triller.

Triller Fite TV is now the largest in combat sports, with over 2,000 live events a year and in over 6.5 million households.

BKFC, which Triller acquired a majority of last year, is the fastest-growing combat sport, currently growing at 10 times the pace the UFC did at the same time. It has sold out its last 10 events, setting both in-venue and digital records. Its last event – Knuclemania sold out almost 10, 000 tickets in record time, breaking even the UFC sales at the same venue which led to 250,000 downloads of the BKFC app alone that day, and had an unprecedented over 1 billion impressions on social media. “BKFC’s growth trajectory is exponential,” stated Sarnevesht. “BKFC is the next UFC and then some”.

VERZUZ, which Triller acquired in 2020, has set the world on fire, becoming one of the most recognized brands in music today and changing the entire music landscape. Triller has been integrating Verzuz into all of its short and long-form content. Verzuz holds the distinct record of having four of the top 10 most-watched live shows on Instagram and the entire music industry understands the power of Verzuz now referred to as the “Verzuz Effect.”

To understand the value of Verzuz every time an artist does a Verzus their steaming numbers increase a minimum of 5x. Verzuz is arguably the most recognized and important name in music today as evidenced by its viewership numbers: Verzuz Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole had 8.1 million viewers, which was just before the Grammys, which took place shortly thereafter with 8.8 million viewers.

Verzuz Bone Thugs vs. Three Six Mafia, which garnered 3.095 million viewers vs. NFT Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints – which had 2.913 million viewers

Verzuz The Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind & Fire had 3.63 million viewers, vs. 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards had 1.7 million total viewers.

Verzuz Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy saw 2.39 million viewers compared to the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals, which saw 2.38 million. Verzuz Fat Joe vs. Ja Rule had over 2.07 million viewers compared to the 2021 Ryder Cup day one, which had a total of 1.48 million viewers. Anthony Hamilton vs. Musiq Soulchild had 2.55 million viewers compared to the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which had 1.8 million viewers. Verzuz Omarion vs. Mario reached 5.17 million viewers compared to the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards the same weekend, which had a total of 2.95 million viewers.

The best part is that Verzuz hasn’t even staged its biggest events yet. Verzuz as a brand stands as one of the most significant brands in music today matching the viewership of the Grammys, and significantly outperforming long established large tentpoles like the NFL, the Emmy Awards, etc., and the value of these types of brands are derived from viewership.

“When people ask what is Triller [the answer is] simple, we are The artists, influencers and creators,” said Sarnevesht. “We the artists make up the vast majority of Trilers shareholders. Their voice is our voice. Because we built this for our owners-the artists, the creators, the influencers, we have spent the last two years creating an ecosystem that removes all the barriers and walls that big tech placed between artists and influencers and their followers both on and off-platform.

Recently, Triller announced that it is going through a direct listing and will be traded publicly using the ticker “illr.”