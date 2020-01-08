A newly announced partnership between Bamboo Rose, a product and supply chain platform, and True Fit, data-driven personalization platform, promises to enable fashion retailers and brands to “leverage product development data as they guide customers through the online shopping experience” leveraging both companies’ access to unique proprietary data.

“Our clients rely on us to ensure the highest-quality products go to market at the right time, and at the right price, but to survive in today’s competitive landscape, that mantra needs to be taken a step further to include support for the consumer’s experience,” said Sue Welch, chief executive officer of Bamboo Rose.

By merging Bamboo Rose’s product design data with True Fit’s data from its Fashion Genome, the companies plan to present retailers with the ability to share “hyper-personalized selection of apparel and footwear products when shopping online” with consumers. The combined data also allows the capability for point of measure and bill of material data to “inform and aid in the consumer shopping and purchasing decision.”

Additionally, data integration will be uniquely connecting consumer and product feedback directly to the product development process and provide companies with data-first insights on what products consumers want and inform product development decisions.

“We applaud Bamboo Rose’s leadership and dedication to connecting the retail community by always being on the cutting edge and helping the industry bring great products to market faster and more efficiently,” said Romney Evans, True Fit cofounder and chief product and marketing officer. “With Bamboo Rose, we’re together helping the industry close the gap between what the consumer wants and developing the right products and experiences that will delight and satisfy those consumers.”

Bamboo Rose and True Fit’s data integration is available for clients immediately.

