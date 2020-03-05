As retailers move from holiday shopping reflection to planning, True Fit has analyzed data to reveal trends from the past two holiday seasons to share insights into what retailers can do to strategically plan a successful 2020 holiday shopping season. Key findings from True Fit include peak traffic days, top item categories and varying consumer behaviors between countries.

Contradictory to predictions of peak traffic and an early shopper, True Fit data indicates that consumer shopping occurs throughout the entire holiday season. A peak remained high on the days before and after Cyber 5, creating a seven-day trend. While there was a significant drop immediately after, traffic spiked again on Dec. 15.