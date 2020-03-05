Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will bid adieu to their royal duties this week.
The final series of visits before they officially withdraw as working members of the royal family will run from Thursday, March 5 through Monday, March 9, with all events taking place in London.
It’s not exactly a grueling schedule, with the couple set to undertake one engagement per day. The couple have left their infant son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at home in Canada and there is even speculation — fueled mainly by the bookies — that the couple will announce that Megan is pregnant once again.
Tap the link in bio for more.
Report: @fionawsma
—
#wwdfashion
#royalfamily
#princeharry
#meghanmarkle