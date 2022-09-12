×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

New York Men’s Day Brings Emerging Brands to the Forefront

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Fashion

They Are Wearing: NYFW Street Style

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of Wholesale

Wholesale can be a cost-effective way to acquire new customers.

Inside an Urban Outfitters store.
Inside an Urban Outfitters store. Heidi Lee

Wholesale isn’t just any old distribution channel for True Religion — it’s also a cost-effective way to attract new customers.

“What many industry people are now realizing is that wholesale can be the most cost-effective way to acquire new customers. If one has the right retail partners, as we do with stores like Macy’s, Dillard’s, DTLR and Urban Outfitters, they can expand your brand’s presence, drive relevant foot traffic and introduce new customers to our brand,” said Paul Rosengard, True Religion executive vice president, head of wholesale and global licensing.

Urban Outfitters store
Urban Outfitters is one of True Religion’s retail partners. Heidi Lee

The key is to pick retail partners with an expansive reach to the right demographics. “Our core partners provide this critical balance of broad breadth and targeted depth,” he said. “Even more important than the right reach is to have retail partners who work with us to manage our brand environment in a way that is consistent with our brand’s identity.”

Related Galleries

Within wholesale, there are three sub-channels. Two are in full price retail, such as the traditional better department stores and the specialty stores. The third is the off-price channel. “The reach of Macy’s will be much broader, like Dillard’s, while stores like Urban Outfitters and DTLR can drill into a specific segment in a much deeper level,” he said.

The full-price wholesale accounts represent the True Religion brand across all major classifications, and the four major ones that represent the lion’s share of the True Religion business are T-shirts, denim, hoodies and joggers. Other growing segments include headwear and outerwear.

All three sub-channels are important to the brand’s success, however. “I often view our wholesale business, particularly our full-price segment, as the goose that lays the golden eggs. Our brand presence in better department and specialty stores validates our brand and, therefore, helps to support our e-commerce [operation] and off-price business,” Rosengard said.

 

Paul Rosengard, True Religion
Paul Rosengard

He has good reason for keeping tabs on the full-price sector: “If you don’t have a strong full-price business over the long run, your brand will spiral downward.”

Global wholesale, including licensed product sales, is about half of True Religion’s total business. Rosengard is still looking to grow wholesale but emphasized that it will be slow and steady that wins the race.

“I’d rather roll from 40 to 60 to 80 to 100 stores over a couple seasons, then go from 40 to 150 in one season, and then have to slide back to get to 100,” he said. “I want to avoid the wide pendulum swings.”

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Hot Summer Bags

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad