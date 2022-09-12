×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

New York Men’s Day Brings Emerging Brands to the Forefront

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Fashion

They Are Wearing: NYFW Street Style

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

With denim a more acceptable component of workwear these days, True Religion has shifted its assortment mix from primarily T-shirts to include polo shirts and Henleys.

True Religion Bucket Hat
“If the customer doesn’t want it, it doesn’t matter if it complements the brand,” said Paul Rosengard, True Religion executive vice president, head of wholesale and global licensing.

True Religion is taking a holistic approach when it comes to its licensing program. The brand has eight licensees, representing 13 categories that range from men’s and women’s belts to small leather goods to sleepwear and loungewear to underwear, among other items. There’s also men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ footwear, fashion headwear, cold weather accessories and hosiery.

Much of the category expansion is fueled by customer shopping preferences. Consumers are now focusing on occasionwear, including items that they can wear to the office. And with denim a more acceptable component of workwear these days, True Religion has shifted its assortment mix from primarily T-shirts to include polo shirts and Henleys.

“If the customer doesn’t want it, it doesn’t matter if it complements the brand,” said Paul Rosengard, True Religion executive vice president, head of wholesale and global licensing. “It’s more about relevance than scale. We look for rational adjacencies. And our consumer insights research tells us that our consumers permit us to extend our brand into these adjacent categories.”

Related Galleries

 

True Religion belt
A belt from True Religion.

The company manufactures products that it believes it has expertise in, such as denim and T-shirts, but will seek out the experts for other areas. For Rosengard, good licensing partners are those that understand the brand, are experts in their category and can scale distribution at True Religion’s core department and specialty store channel.

“We prefer to do it ourselves because we want to control our destiny as much as we can,” he said. Men’s board shorts — a category customers have been asking for — is one example where the brand will tackle on its own, but it would never attempt ladies’ swimwear. “There are certain classifications that require an expert, and so we look to licensing when we need the expert to address that market,” he added.

While global licensing operates out of True Religion’s New York office, Rosengard and his team also coordinate with the international team in London. The collaboration is so agreements that are ultimately signed can adjust for some flexibility to include specific distribution rights unique to a local consumer group. These rights tend to involve limited product runs on select items, or can involve special sizing, that serve to maximize sales for the brand — a win-win for the distributor and for True Religion.

True Religion hat and bag
A hat and bag from True Religion.

Looking ahead, Rosengard is considering soft home goods, such as decorative pillows featuring the brand’s horseshoe logo, along with tech accessories, women’s swimwear and dresses — the latter based on feedback from retailers. He’s even considering pet accessories, noting that one prototype sent from a vendor was a jean jacket for dogs.

“True Religion is a youth culture lifestyle brand, rooted in denim. So, our products should work back to a pair of jeans,” Rosengard said.

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Hot Summer Bags

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad