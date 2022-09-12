×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

New York Men’s Day Brings Emerging Brands to the Forefront

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Fashion

They Are Wearing: NYFW Street Style

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-comm Goal

Digital is the way forward as True Religion seeks to bridge two generations of consumers.

True Religion Jeans Outfit
An outfit from True Religion.

With the aim to have a $250 million e-commerce business over the next four years, True Religion has made it clear that digital retail will be powering the brand throughout its third wind. Although it still operates 50 stores, digital is the way forward as the company seeks to bridge two generations of consumers, according to Scott McCabe, senior vice president, e-commerce at True Religion.

The denim stalwart is looking to go younger to complement the older Millennial bracket that put the label on the map two decades ago. And in attracting that demo, True Religion has undergone a heavy push into mobile and social media, with the former now generating nearly 90 percent of website traffic.

“The True customer is very much a mobile customer,” McCabe said. “They are on their mobile device, whether through browsing or purchasing, and because of that, we’re focusing more of our digital marketing dollars into platforms where those customers are.”

Related Galleries

To capture both the older and younger generations, the brand accompanied its Facebook and YouTube presences with interactive social networks like Snapchat and TikTok, both of which are designed to engage creators.

True Religion Outfit Denim
True Religion aims to triple online revenues and achieve 50 percent e-commerce sales penetration at the label by 2025.

McCabe has headed up the denim icon’s digital transformation efforts after taking on the role in March 2022 after four years at Columbia Sportswear, where e-commerce sales tripled during his tenure. Upon coming over to the denim brand, McCabe now has similar goals on his plate — namely tripling online revenues and achieving 50 percent e-commerce sales penetration at the label by 2025. E-commerce sales were approximately 37 percent of the True Religion business in 2021.

As consumer shopping habits evolved during the pandemic, it has become clear to McCabe that customer data is the true catalyst to making any of these transformations possible.

“It’s all about the data that we have on our customer and being able to listen to our consumer about what their wants and needs are,” McCabe said. “There’s always the observation of the consumer — what they say versus what they do, and what they want versus what they do. This meant that we had to put processes in place to evolve and grow with them and deliver the right products at the right time in the right place, and the way that they want it, whether it’s in a store or if it’s in the digital format.”

In 2022, the brand has updated numerous areas within its tech stack, including migration to a new email service provider and SMS platform, both of which can help bolster the consumer engagement experience.

“We’re looking at segmentation for journeys as well as for a campaign,” McCabe said. “It’s getting the right customer who’s going to buy the right product or buy the product that they want. It’s being able to talk to you about what you want to hear about versus the blast of ‘Here’s everything you need to know.’”

The company also leverages Salesforce Commerce Cloud to power its personalization and recommendation engines on the e-commerce site and is currently optimizing its site search engine.

As True Religion seeks younger consumers, the brand knows that these engines will be important in driving customer acquisition, McCabe said. This technology can help the denim sellers better answer questions like: “Where are we showing up in our paid channels for acquisition?” and “How do we get the right audience, and the right ad in front of them?”

“The customer changes and the technology changes as well,” McCabe said. “There are things that I can do at True Religion today, that weren’t available to me to do at other brands that I’ve helped grow, so it’s always exciting to me.”

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Hot Summer Bags

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-commerce

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad