×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

New York Men’s Day Brings Emerging Brands to the Forefront

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Fashion

They Are Wearing: NYFW Street Style

True Religion Opens Its Vault as Circularity Takes Priority

True Religion's circularity push started with 1,000 individual pairs of jeans made and worn in the early 2000s.

Look from the Vault collection.
Look from the Vault collection. Courtesy

True Religion is being proactive in building out a circular product strategy, determined to ensure that deadstock denim doesn’t exist in the marketplace and is only put back in once it is repurposed into something special.

In September, the brand launched the True Religion Vault as part of its circularity push, starting with 1,000 individual pairs of jeans made and worn in the early 2000s. Knowing that many of its products are being sold on the secondhand market, the brand wanted to bring more vintage jeans back under its own umbrella with a modern twist.

Look from the Vault Collection
A look from the Vault collection. Courtesy

“You will be able to find the original Joey jeans with a patch that you hadn’t seen before,” said Zihaad Wells, True Religion creative director. “You can find something that you’ve been looking for that you can now only really buy from us. For True Religion, as one of these brands that have become heavily thrifted for Gen Z, it was important that we showed up in that space.”

Related Galleries

Wells said Vault will operate as a marketplace for customized products, and will leverage creator collaborations to sell unique, “new” jeans that are repurposed from old denim.

Under Wells’ tenure as creative director, which began in December 2019, True Religion has developed more collections in line with this mind-set, with the brand teaming with fashion designers like London-based Jaffa Saba, Atlanta-based Elijah Popo and Blu Boy and New York’s Madeline Kraemer. Many of the collections are made from existing product that was reimagined in some cases from factory defects and overstock from prior seasons.

A look from the Vault Collection.
A look from the Vault collection. Courtesy

The promotion of a circular concept like the Vault comes as the wider industry shifts to producing more sustainable apparel, whether via materials or an eco-friendlier production process. But according to Wells, “Sustainability has become such an overused term, to the point where it almost doesn’t mean much anymore.”

That’s not to say the denim brand hasn’t been improving its material composition. True Religion has removed leather from its jeans production and is using both pre- and post-consumer waste in its merchandise.

True Religion’s product shift comes in what is Wells’ second go-around with the iconic label. He held the role of vice president of design for the company from 2006 to 2017, before leaving for AG Jeans. Upon making his return, Wells described it as having “walked into a business that had definitely lost track of who it was.”

But Wells saw major opportunities in the company’s youthful audience, which consisted of new buyers as young as 15 years old. With the core customer ranging between 18 and 25, this pairs well with the fact that the brand has had a more accessible price point than it has had in the past.

Wells credits the engagement with these audiences for pushing some of the brand’s most successful recent launches and collaborations, including the return of the Ricky Red Stitch jeans and the collaborations with Supreme and rapper Chief Keef.

“We pay attention to what people are asking for, and where we can meet them,” Wells said. “There was a girl a year ago that posted a pic on Instagram wearing a pair of throwback early 2000s True Religion cargos with a big heavy white stitching. We looked at what people were commenting, and we made sure that we put that back in the line immediately.”

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Hot Summer Bags

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

True Religion Opens Its Vault as

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad