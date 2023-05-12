×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont Sees Sales Soar, Strong Gains Across All Regions in Fiscal 2023

Beauty

Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon Beauty Enters Phase Two

Fashion

Brands Return for China’s 520 Valentine’s Day Amid Spending Rebound

U.S. Growth Slowing After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Richemont Chair Johann Rupert

Rupert said a post-lockdown rebound in Chinese demand will offset the U.S., which "will not be as buoyant as a year ago."

Inside the Renovated Cartier 5th Avenue Mansion
Inside the renovated Cartier 5th Avenue Mansion. The Richemont-owned brand is seeing an increase in demand. Lexie Moreland/WWD

LONDONCompagnie Financière Richemont may have beaten market projections for fiscal 2023, but company chairman Johann Rupert is looking past those double-digit gains to a volatile year ahead.

Rupert described the frequent, rapid-fire interest rate rises in the U.S. as “reckless,” and said their impact has been exacerbated by all of the cash and easy credit available until recently. Over the past 12 months the Federal Reserve has raised rates at the fastest pace in 40 years.

As a result of the new, tighter restrictions on credit, “the United States will not be as buoyant as a year ago, and I actually think we are in for a harder landing than we’d hoped for. And it will affect everybody,” said Rupert, who suspects the U.S. slowdown began in November 2022.  

Related Galleries

Despite the continued turmoil, Rupert said Richemont was well-positioned because of its wide geographic spread. “We fly on five engines, and if one engine has a misfire, we have four more. So, as the U.S. slows down, China is picking up,” he said.

Rupert spoke after the group reported that in the 12 months to March 31, it saw a 19 percent upswing in sales to nearly 20 billion euros, and a 60 percent surge in profits from continuing operations to 3.91 billion euros.

The numbers beat analysts’ projections, and the gains were broad-based, covering all geographies and product categories.

At actual exchange rates, sales in Europe rose 30 percent, followed by the Americas with 27 percent, and the Middle East and Africa with 24 percent. In Japan, sales jumped 45 percent, with demand so strong that Richemont had to redirect extra stock to the region.  

Asia-Pacific rose 6 percent as the Greater China region emerged from lockdown, and demand is picking up.

“The Chinese saved an enormous amount of money during lockdown, which had been a traumatic experience for the country. People’s first expenditure after lockdown was lifted was to dine, to travel — and now it’s rising further.

“It’s not like it was the U.S. when lockdown lifted. The Chinese are a little bit more cautious — they have not gone and crashed their credit cards. Their behavior has been more sober,” said Rupert.

He noted that wealthy individuals and families — rather than big tour groups — are the ones doing the spending right now in China. Looking at the data, Rupert said that Richemont is not expecting the tour groups to return until later this year.

He said that China will always be an important market for Richemont. “It’s a highly sophisticated, highly industrial market. We’ve got to remember they’ve had 4,000 years of civilization when our forefathers were living in caves. And yes, we believe it’s going to grow” in the long term.

He also believes China’s latest, post-COVID-19 rebound will gain steam and power Richemont’s sales over the next 12 months as the U.S. market slows down.  

Barclays estimates that Greater China rose by around 35 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and that Richemont should see easy comparatives in the second quarter as well.

“Looking beyond [the second quarter], the group also seems optimistic about being able to capture Chinese tourists when they resume their spending abroad,” Barclays said.

Although Richemont’s 2023 sales and EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes, beat expectations, the reported profit for the year declined 86 percent to 301 million euros. The decline was due to a non-cash charge of 3.4 billion euros linked to the planned transfer of Yoox Net-a-porter Group to Farfetch.

RBC Capital Markets noted that the overall 3.6 billion euro loss from the discontinued operations of YNAP was worse than consensus expectations of 2.97 billion euros.

As reported, the agreement will see Farfetch and Alabbar acquire 47.5 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, of YNAP. The deal will leave Richemont with a 49.3 percent holding in the online group and 12 to 13 percent of Farfetch’s issued share capital.

The initial stage of the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The deal also foresees Richemont’s brands adopting Farfetch’s distribution and data technology.

Richemont’s product categories also saw robust growth in the 12-month period.

Jewelry grew by 20 percent and specialist watchmakers by 18 percent. The other brands division, which includes Fashion & Accessories, grew by 34 percent.

During the period, Richemont said there was great appetite for long-standing, classic collections such as Panthère and Santos at Cartier, and Alhambra at Van Cleef & Arpels, which outperformed in the period.

Demand is so great that Cartier is increasing its manufacturing capacity in northern Italy and France, and Richemont is investing in training more aspiring jewelry- and watch-makers.

Watch companies witnessed a similar trend in the 12-month period, with classics such as the Baume & Mercier Riviera and the IWC Pilot watches outperforming in the 12 months. Vacheron Constantin, meanwhile, reached 1 billion euros in sales.

Sales in directly operated stores continued to outperform other distribution channels, and their contribution to group sales rose to 68 percent.

Rupert said there was a “sharp growth” in sales and profitability at the Fashion & Accessories brands, which was driven by “renewed creativity” at the Richemont maisons and by higher travel retail footfall.

Montblanc, Chloé and Peter Millar, including its G/FORE footwear business, were among the top performers. Overall, the “other” business area returned to profit with the Fashion & Accessories Maisons delivering 94 million euros in operating profit.

Richemont also noted that Watchfinder sales were negatively impacted by lower demand from U.K. domestic clientele and a “subdued” pre-owned watch market. Watchfinder has quite a few competitors in the U.K., including the auction houses, where the prices of high-end watches have been spiralling.

Rupert reiterated that he has no plans to sell Richemont or Cartier, and that he has never received a direct approach from Bernard Arnault, founder, chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, contrary to media reports.

“I meet a lot of the other luxury goods chairmen, CEOs and owners regularly, and everybody always looks at opportunities, but there has been no direct approach by Mr. Arnault,” said Rupert.

He also addressed market chatter about a potential tie-up with Kering: “Everybody urged us to do that a year ago, and two years ago. And we said no,” Rupert said.

Regarding any future acquisitions, Rupert said he’d much rather focus on his current portfolio of companies than get tangled up with buying another one — and having to restructure it.

“Why do we want to do that? We know what we have, and we were fortunate in buying Delvaux and Buccellati. We’d rather concentrate on those companies and emulate the success that we’ve had with Cartier, with Van Cleef & Arpels and with Vacheron,” said Rupert.

He added that he’d much rather “democratize” the offering of a brand such as Buccellati than buy a jeweler with lower price points and spiff it up.

Rupert also discussed the importance to Richemont of preserving the “equity and desirability” of the brands. He said the advertising scandals that recently engulfed Balenciaga and Bud Lite “would have never occurred at Richemont. We want to stay true to our culture, to grow and to preserve brand equity.”

He said that Richemont takes pains to remain “on-code” with all of its products and said that clients can sniff inauthenticity a mile away. “The strongest protection for any brand is to stick to its DNA and its codes,” he said.

In a separate statement, Richemont said it has nominated Fiona Druckenmiller for election to the board of directors. Her appointment as a non-executive director is subject to the approval of shareholders at the 2023 AGM set for Sept. 6.

Druckenmiller is the founder of FD Gallery, a New York-based boutique that offers pre-owned luxury items, predominantly vintage and contemporary jewelry.

She has nearly a decade of experience in the finance industry, and cofounded the Druckenmiller Foundation with her husband in 1993 to support medical research, education, the alleviation of poverty, and various environmental causes.

She also sits on the board of trustees of New York University and the NYU Langone Medical Center and is the vice chair of the board of the American Museum of Natural History.

In a further statement, Richemont said it plans to buy back up to 10 million ‘A’ shares, representing 1.7 percent of the capital and 1 percent of the voting rights of the company.

Richemont said the shares will be held in treasury to hedge awards to executives and employees under the group’s long-term incentive plan. The initiation of the buyback program is subject to the authorization of the Swiss Takeover Board.

Shares in Richemont closed up 3.5 percent at 154.7 Swiss francs on Friday.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Hot Summer Bags

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

U.S. Growth Will Slow After ‘Reckless’ Rate Rises, Says Johann Rupert

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad