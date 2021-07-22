Hosted by U.N. Women and Artsy, “A Force for Change,” represents the first all-Black, all-women global selling exhibition and auction, with proceeds benefiting Black women around the world.

“A Force for Change” includes 26 works by both prominent and emerging female artists to “recognize and elevate awareness of the transformative power of Black women’s art in social justice movements and to support U.N. Women’s nascent global Black women’s program.

“Racial justice and gender inequality are not separate but integrally linked — and U.N. Women’s work prioritizes both,” said Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, executive director of U.N. Women. “Through the global Black Women Program, and this exhibition that will raise funding for that work, we will support Black women’s movements and organizations in different parts of the world to foster closer ties and give greater power to their voice and actions.”

While the exhibition will be open to the public in New York City from July 27 through July 31, Artsy, the global online marketplace for buying, selling and discovering fine art by leading artists, will also bring the auction online through July 30. And those who visit the exhibition online will be able to participate in online discussions about the role of artists in social justice movements and Black women in the Art Market.

With its participation in “A Force for Change,” Artsy is continuing its commitment to democratizing the art space, giving the participating artists access to its over 2 million collectors and art enthusiasts.

“The art world is not one of gender parity, as women are remarkably underrepresented in the industry, and it’s disheartening to know this issue persists even today,” said Dustyn Kim, chief revenue officer at Artsy.” Artsy continues to make diversity, inclusivity, and equity a top priority, and we’re proud to be partnering with U.N. Women to use our collective platforms to advocate for gender equality in the art world and shine a much-needed spotlight on these female artists who are shaping the future.”

Notably, Artsy has made a commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within the company and within the art industry as a whole. Its continued efforts have been seen through initiatives including its benefit auctions and creating multilayered campaigns for Pride, Black History Month, Women’s History Month and AAPI, among others. In 2021, Artsy has already raised $11.4 million through its benefit auctions which have championed the voices of marginalized communities and minority-group artists.

Through Artsy, the online auction will see 50 percent of the proceeds go to launching U.N. Women’s nascent global Black women program. The initiative is designed to connect women of African descent in Africa and the diaspora through programming of economic empowerment in the creative industries and will work to connect women’s movements across the diaspora in order to strengthen their voices, action and impact. The program will also address violence against women.

Acknowledging the global gender pay gap and the value of women’s work, the other 50 percent of proceeds will go directly to the artists. Notably, in a deliberate effort to protect the artists, buyers will be asked not to sell the work for at least five years, will pledge to give artists the right of first refusal on resale and pledge to give artists 15 percent of the sale price if the works are resold at a later date.

