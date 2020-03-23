One of the late Karl Lagerfeld’s closest collaborators is giving an all-access pass inside his grand @chanelofficial shows.
British artist Simon Procter's exhibition "Lagerfeld: Chanel Shows" is on display at London's Four Seasons Hotel starting this month, despite all launch activities being canceled amid the COVID-19 spread.
He had been in the midst of working on a book with Lagerfeld to bring the work he had been producing at Chanel shows over the last 10 years together for the first time, when the designer died. But Procter finished the project and published the book with Rizzoli, dubbed “Lagerfeld: Chanel Shows,” which went on to sell out in the first two weeks of publication, and is now in its fourth edition.
“The thing I liked about Karl was that he was really interested in artists and creativity. If you were doing something interesting, and you were committed, he was naturally interested in you,” says Procter, who first met the designer at a shoot for Harper’s Bazaar in 2006.
