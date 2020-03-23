By and
with contributions from Sandra Salibian
 on March 23, 2020

MILAN — The Italian government’s decision over the weekend to shut down all nonessential manufacturing activities until April 3 was deemed instrumental in fighting the coronavirus emergency in the country, but left a trail of uncertainties.

According to the decree, fashion and textile companies are among those obliged to close, but unions FILCTEM CGIL,9 FEMCA CISL and UILTEC UIL lamented that the definition of essential activities has “excessively expanded.”

