Heritage and Excellence: Discover The Unmatched Legacy of Vitale Barberis Canonico’s Finest Fabrics

Vitale Barberis Canonico has produced the finest fabric for 360 years. The Italian mill has built upon its expertise and knowledge for generation after generation by offering uncompromising quality. And it is this unmatched heritage that sets the brand apart today.

But there is something else that differentiates Vitale Barberis Canonico from others in the market: a deep-rooted passion for fabric. Francesco Barberis Canonico, creative director, said “fabric is not only my life, but it’s also one of my greatest passions.”

WWD recently caught up with Francesco, whom A Million Steps called the “King of Fabrics,” who shared style suggestions as well as his perspective on what’s driving men’s wear today.

“I think we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the fact that recently there’s more and more tailoring — especially with the younger generation,” Francesco said. “It has been a very pleasant surprise after the pandemic. We’ve seen a huge comeback in classical men’s wear and especially with the younger generations; so, I think it’s important for our future and for a man’s world in general.”

When asked to suggest a travel-ready, first suit for a younger generation customer, Francesco offered something with versatility. “When young people ask me what I recommend, I would say a nice Navy blue suit,” he said. “You can look formal and also switch it up with the jeans when you go out in the evening. And I think it looks appropriate in the most formal occasion for business and also for going out for pleasure.”

Francesco Barberis Canonico, creative director of Vitale Barberis Canonico.

Francesco said it is important to dress up, but also to have fun. “Dressing up should not be seen as a compulsory thing to do, but also as a pleasure because when you when you dress up it’s a matter of respecting yourself while also respecting other people — which is a very important value,” he said.

And while Navy blue is the right choice for one’s first suit, patterned fabrics can add a whole new dimension to a wardrobe. “Patterns make the wearer more interesting because obviously having too many Navy blue suits will have you always looking the same; so patterns, in a way, helps us to differentiate different fabrics,” Francesco said adding that notable patterns include pinstripes, cable stripes and the classic herring bone. Button can also help differentiate the suit and add style for the wearer.