UPS and ESW Form an Alliance

During Shoptalk, UPS and ESW (formerly eShopWorld) announced an agreement that will allow brands integrated international e-commerce and shipping capabilities to further accelerate direct-to-consumer expansion and enable a more effective way to reach global consumers through cross-border e-commerce.

“UPS continues to innovate on behalf of customers, offering new capabilities to grow their businesses,” said Bill Seward, president, Americas region and global customer solutions at UPS. “This alliance with ESW offers UPS e-commerce customers the ability to sell and ship seamlessly around the world, with the confidence that they are delivering a great shopping experience.”

According to data from ESW’s Global Voices 2022 survey, cross-border d-to-c consumers saw an increased number across all age groups between December 2020 and July 2021. Younger Millennial and Gen Z consumers were driving this trend.

At the same time, the data revealed that Millennials and Gen Z shoppers have been making significantly more purchases from other countries, compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers. And the younger consumers actually said they prefer to purchase cross-border to access products they cannot find locally. Notably, the same survey also found that shipping timing and shipping costs are the two biggest deterrents that prevent consumers from shopping across international borders.

As consumers continue to shop cross-border to find products they see online, ESW’s report said “retailers must also become border agnostic in order to succeed in today’s competitive landscape.”

By launching the new bundled offering, the companies expect UPS customers and ESW clients will see significant capabilities as they localize online shopping experiences while leveraging UPS’s global transportation and customs brokerage platform.

“The ability to get a one-stop solution that combines ESW’s technology and deep localization expertise with UPS’ expansive logistics and transportation network will give d-to-c retailers of any size greater access to consumers on a global scale,” said Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, president and chief executive officer, Americas at ESW. “This agreement leverages our entire logistics and payments ecosystem as well as UPS’ extensive global transportation network to remove barriers and alleviate the friction that often impedes brands and retailers from selling directly to consumers regardless of where they live in the world.”

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

Meta Shares Insights on the Current State of Women-led Small Businesses

Artsy Benefit Auction to Support Humanitarian Relief in Ukraine

WWD Voices Podcast: Retail’s Responsible Reset Series Recap