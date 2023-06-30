Vacheron Constantin Invites Consumers on a Pursuit of Elegance

Founded in 1755, Vacheron Constantin’s classic and refined universe has created some of the most highly sought-after timepieces by collectors, celebrities and tastemakers alike. The famed watchmaker is known for iconic pieces created with some of the most impressive technical innovations on the market, pushing the limits of fine craftmanship to become what it is today.

Reflecting Vacheron Constantin’s commitment to the conservation and continuous enrichment of its storied history, the company celebrated the 100th anniversary of its American 1921 watch with a faithful recreation of history, utilizing the tools, techniques and artisanal skills exactly as practiced a century ago. It’s a model that the Maison counts as one of its most beloved – and what’s not to love?

The design became emblematic of an era, expressing the effervescence and wind of freedom blowing across continents during the roaring twenties.

The Historiques American 1921 design is appreciated by driving enthusiasts who could read the time without having to take their hands from the steering wheel, 40mm model price: $40,400.

And with only 24 of the original watches originally made, the extremely rare piece also became aspirational for watch connoisseurs, who reference it as a jubilee watch that represents the heart of Vacheron Constantin’s artisanal expertise. Today the storied American 1921 collection is also offered in smaller models, reframing the collection with a genderless perspective. Reinterpretation of beloved pieces, Sandrine Donguy, Product Marketing & Innovation Director of Vacheron Constantin, told Fairchild Studio, is largely an expression to demonstrate the ability to master craftmanship and watchmaking creativity. Additionally, the pieces, rooted in heritage for consumers, also follow the continuity of mastering dimension for trends and bringing forth diversified offerings.

“It’s our ability to adapt to today’s trends but also to keep an eye on who we are and be faithful to our heritage, our ability to balance modernity and our DNA,” said Donguy who explained that to create the 2021 recreation of the iconic watch, the Maison took on a modern execution where the most experienced watchmakers engaged in a highly complex and unprecedented process that involved reviving old tools and forgotten technical skills.

Those technical handcrafts are not seen as frequently today, Donguy told Fairchild Studio, and they show Vacheron Constantin’s investment and strong connection to heritage across its designs. Put simply, regardless of where a watch’s motifs originated, it’s the transmission of knowledge from generation to generation and watchmaker to watchmaker that fosters the traditions to stay alive and allow that execution to continue.

This dedication to keeping craft and elegance at the core, said Donguy, an element that keeps consumers falling in love with the brand over and over again.

One key element taken when modernizing designs, while keeping true to the watch’s essence, is reviewing the proportion and, sometimes, offering new sizes to suite modern tastes. It’s a small but significant step and by offering a broader timepiece portfolio with multiple sizes, the company has pleased a myriad of groups of clientele who have long been enamored by the collection. The approach has been especially well received by women especially those who, the Donguy said, have a true appreciation for Vacheron Constantin’s heritage.

Like the American 1921 model before it, Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas collection underwent a recent revitalization that included two new sizes (34.5 millimeters and 35-millimeter diameter) offered in both steel and pink gold, diamond-set and non-set variations. The design delivers a sporty-chic aesthetic, true to the Overseas spirit featuring the iconic blue dial so associated with the line, with a robust case and attention to detail in the fine finishing. The design also gives a more slender appearance following the recent trend for more classical aesthetic standards, characterized by a reduction in size and equally suited for all genders.

“Something we’ve observed for a long time now, and it’s growing, is that there is less difference between gender,” said Donguy, noting that the Overseas has largely been marketed to men. “We see that women appreciate large size diameters, such as with the American 1921 that is available in both 40 millimeters and 36.5 millimeters, depending on your size of wrist and your taste. It comes down to women appreciating timeless, classic designs and large sizes. But at the same time, we often see men looking for diamond sets, small diameter cases.”

The Overseas collections feature a 35 mm diameter for the gemset versions and 34.5 mm for the non-set models, prices from $23,100 to $58,500.

With this in mind, it begs the question, is there such a thing as a gendered watch today? For Vacheron Constantin, the decision to open designs through sizes to be more inclusive is more than a nod to contemporary culture’s shift toward genderless designs and more about understanding its customer’s love of the brand’s DNA.

High-end watch enthusiasts, said Donguy, are interested in the Maison’s exquisite designs and mechanical features. The starting point is much more design-focused and clients expect equal treatment for mechanical timepieces. Though above all, Vacheron Constantin takes a journey, seeking elegance alongside its consumers.

From a philosophical standpoint, “there are universal timepieces, and you can play around with design codes,” said Donguy. “There’s a universality in Vacheron Constantin’s designs in some of the design codes, not just the design pieces. So, some of those design codes you can see carried over between watches and there’s a universal design language that our customers seek in terms of elegance and how we seek elegance.”

Vacheron Constantin knows that “there’s a fundamental way of looking for elegance that hasn’t been mirrored by anyone else,” said Donguy. “It’s very unique to us and I think that’s what you see in our collection broadly, is that pursuit of elegance.”